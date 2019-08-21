The latest addition to Auburn Community Hospital's team is a familiar face, as the hospital announced Wednesday the new lead for its cardiology department practiced in Auburn for nearly 10 years.
Dr. Mukesh Sharma practiced at ACH from 2003 to 2012 before moving to North Carolina to practice at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center and teach medical students at Campbell University.
In a press release, Sharma said he was impressed with the new services and positive changes at ACH since his previous tenure, and was looking forward to serving the community.
"My family and I are excited to return to the Auburn community. The employees at Auburn Community Hospital are very focused on ensuring the patient experience is exceptional," Sharma said.
ACH President and CEO Scott Berlucchi said in the release that he was thrilled to have Sharma join the team, which is part of the hospital's strategic plan to bring services and physicians to Auburn so that patients can access care without driving to Syracuse or Rochester.
Other recent additions to the hospital include SUNY Upstate Medical University's breast surgery and breast cancer program, and Upstate's interim head of pulmonary/critical care.
"Our next steps are to focus on bringing other essential programs and services to Auburn including cancer care, which we hope to announce in the coming months," Berlucchi said.