Documentary to be filmed in Auburn cemetery on Election Day

Those who visit Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn on Election Day may have the opportunity to become part of a new documentary.

A crew with Women and the Vote NYS will be recording footage for a documentary at the Auburn cemetery from about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The organization has compiled a suffragist directory and gravesite map with information on more than 300 men and women who worked for women's right to vote, which was codified with the passage of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago. Women and the Vote NYS encourages people statewide to vote Nov. 3 and then wear their "I Voted" stickers to show gratitude to those suffragists. Documentary crews will also be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, Forest Lawn Cemetery in Buffalo, Sleepy Hollow Cemeter in Westchester and Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, according to a news release.

Four suffragists are buried in Fort Hill: Harriet Tubman, Martha Coffin Pelham Wright, Eliza Wright Osborne and Jennie M. Pearson. Filmmakers hope to record and speak to some of the people who visit those grave sites on Election Day about why the work of women's suffrage remains so important today.