Does Cayuga County really deserve a D- in social distancing?

Making the rounds on central New York media is a report that assigns a letter grade of D- to Cayuga County's efforts to comply with social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The report comes from Unacast, an Oslo- and New York City-based startup that specializes in human mobility data collected from mobile device usage. Though the company was founded to help businesses strategize based on how people move around the world, Unacast recently used its data to create a Social Distancing Scoreboard. The scoreboard is the first part of a pro bono COVID-19 Toolkit the company is developing to help public health experts, policymakers, academics, community leaders and businesses as they respond to the spread of the virus.
The scoreboard assigns letter grades at the state and county levels based on Unacast's human mobility data. Specifically, the company generates those grades from the percentage of change in the average distance traveled in the area. The company selected that statistic, it says on its website, because it correlates strongly to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in that area, and also because it reflects people switching to home offices and avoiding nonessential travel. Still, Unacast acknowledges some problems with grading social distancing based on that variable.
"Of course people can travel far without meeting a soul or travel 50 feet and end up in a crowd — so we know that the real world picture can be quite complex," the company says on its website. "Changing behavior will trigger adjustments in our data strategy. That's why, post launch, we will be continuously working to improve our social distancing models."
Regardless, Unacast's Social Distancing Scoreboard has inspired much reporting on how well states and counties are complying with social distancing. And in central New York, that reporting has seen Cayuga County rank at the bottom of the region, tied with neighboring Wayne and Seneca counties. Cayuga was assigned a letter grade of D earlier this week, and a D- as of Wednesday morning. The grade is based on the county's changes in average distance traveled (between -25% and -40%, a grade of D) and non-essential visits (less than -55%, a grade of F). In comparison, New York County, which consists of Manhattan, was assigned a grade of A based on -70% or greater changes in both average distance traveled and non-essential visits.
That comparison speaks to a potential problem with Unacast's methodology. County by county in New York, the grades assigned by the company generally rise and fall in tandem with another variable: population density. The five densest counties in the state — the New York City counties of New York, Bronx, Kings, Queens and Richmond — were assigned grades of A, C, A-, B and A-. Meanwhile, the five least dense counties — Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and Lewis — were assigned grades of D, C, D, C and D. It also makes basic sense that an assessment of social distancing using travel data would favor denser, more urban counties over less dense, rural ones. Long travel, particularly for food, is more essential to the latter than the former.
There are outliers, however. Counties that don't follow the correlation between their social distancing grade and their population density include Queens, which was assigned a C alongside the far more sparsely populated counties of Essex and Hamilton. And Monroe, home of Rochester, was also assigned a C despite having the ninth highest population density in the state.
A closer examination of Unacast's methodology isn't possible without knowing more about it, including the origin of its non-essential visit data and how, when generating its grades, the company weighs the percentage changes in both that data and average distanced traveled. Unacast responded to a request for comment by referring to its website, which does not contain that information.
With a concept as nebulous as social distancing, anecdotal data is about as useful as numbers like Unacast's. And that data shows Cayuga County faring better than the company's scoreboard does.
Both Auburn Police Chief Shawn Butler and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck believe the community is doing well complying with social distancing during the pandemic. Neither department has had to break up any gatherings, they said. Butler said crime numbers are down, and Schenck said the sheriff's office is receiving fewer calls. The sheriff also noted his department is seeing fewer people in public and on the road. Butler did add that Auburn police are seeing more domestic incidents, however, and said that was anticipated with so many people isolated in their homes.
"We are hopeful our community members know when it's time to step outside and take a walk to get some fresh air and distance themselves from each other," Butler said.
Both law enforcement officials also stressed the importance of continuing to comply with social distancing in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.
"This is a crucial time for us as this pandemic spreads across our state. I do not want to see our community and local hospitals overrun with critically ill patients as we are seeing in New York City," Schenck said. "Limiting our contact with others is the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we need to continue following those recommendations."
