Does Cayuga County really deserve a D- in social distancing?

"Of course people can travel far without meeting a soul or travel 50 feet and end up in a crowd — so we know that the real world picture can be quite complex," the company says on its website. "Changing behavior will trigger adjustments in our data strategy. That's why, post launch, we will be continuously working to improve our social distancing models."

Regardless, Unacast's Social Distancing Scoreboard has inspired much reporting on how well states and counties are complying with social distancing. And in central New York, that reporting has seen Cayuga County rank at the bottom of the region, tied with neighboring Wayne and Seneca counties. Cayuga was assigned a letter grade of D earlier this week, and a D- as of Wednesday morning. The grade is based on the county's changes in average distance traveled (between -25% and -40%, a grade of D) and non-essential visits (less than -55%, a grade of F). In comparison, New York County, which consists of Manhattan, was assigned a grade of A based on -70% or greater changes in both average distance traveled and non-essential visits.