Dog among items stolen in Auburn burglary

Two Florida residents were arrested for allegedly stealing a dog, as well as electronics, from an apartment in Auburn, police said.

Auburn native Collena Monique Johnson, 36, and 37-year-old Jamie Lynwood Murray Sr. broke open the door of an apartment at 124 Wall St. around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the residents weren't home, Auburn Deputy Police Chief Roger Anthony said Wednesday.

Anthony said one of the apartment's residents reported the burglary once they came back to the apartment and saw the door was kicked open.

The arrest report lists Johnson's address as 363 NW County Road, Greenville, Florida, and Murray's as 4389 S. Jefferson, Lamont, Florida, but — with help from a witness's account — police located and arrested them in the area overnight.

The dog, a pit bull mix, was also found "safe and sound," Anthony said. Since not all of the electronics have been recovered, Anthony declined to expand on what the rest of the stolen items were.

Both Johnson and Murray were charged with second-degree burglary, class C felonies. Anyone can submit anonymous information about the burglary through the police department's tip line.

