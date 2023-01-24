Dog rescued in Auburn house fire

A dog was saved from a burning Auburn house Tuesday morning.

The Auburn Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page that firefighters were dispatched at 7:25 a.m. to a reported house fire at 94 Wall St. When firefighters arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the second floor of the structure.

"Crews entered the house for an interior attack and were met by zero visibility and high heat conditions," the AFD said. "Due to the maze-type configuration inside of the house, interior crews were not able to reach the fire room before the high heat forced them back out of the house. Exterior crews hit the fire from the outside, and then crews were then able to reenter the house and finish extinguishing the fire."

The house sustained fire and smoke damage upstairs while the downstairs portion of the building had water damage, AFD said. A dog was rescued from the home and no injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

Cayuga Cayuga 911 dispatchers said the fire was reported extinguished around 8:28 a.m.