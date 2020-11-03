'Doing my duty': Cayuga County residents vote on Election Day

WEEDSPORT — Normelina Deitz, who is originally from the Philippines, said she was thrilled to vote in America for the first time Tuesday.
Deitz was one of nearly 700 people who voted in the town of Brutus as of 2 p.m. on Election Day. Because there is just one day of voting in the Philippines, Deitz said, she was more comfortable casting her ballot on Election Day rather than participating in the early voting or mailing-in a ballot.
Visibly excited about having voted, Deitz said she was glad she participated.
"I believe that this is the promised land, the land of the free," she said.
Dao Lee, who came to America from Vietnam in 1990 and became a citizen in 1995, also let her voice be heard in Brutus Tuesday. Lee said her children were born in America, and she has had a good life here, and she felt good about voting.
"You just stop only 15 minutes, and maybe something can change," she said.
Nancy Sweet, voting manager for the town of Brutus, said around 2 p.m. that over 690 people had voted since 6 a.m. A line had already formed before the doors opened, she said.
"The voters in the town of Brutus, village of Weedsport, they dedicate themselves to voting when there is a really good cause," Sweet said. "They felt that this is very important, no matter if they voted in person or if they voted by absentee ballot. We always have a good turnout."
Walking out of Sacred Heart Church in Owasco, Warren Eugene Gilfus Jr. said the church is usually a calm voting spot on Election Day. So he opted to vote on Nov. 3 instead of voting early, and "Thank God it was (calm), there was no line."
Gilfus said he voted in less than five minutes.
"(It was) very safe, very friendly, very clean," he said.
Auburn had several voting locations Tuesday. At around noon, the Clifford Park Clubhouse didn't have the long lines it had the week prior when it was the city's early voting location. Jim Rook, one of the election officials, said while standing by the building's entrance that turnout had been steady and "a couple hundred" people had voted since 6 a.m.
Rook said there hadn't been any lines, and added he was happy people took advantage of early voting. He was still happy about Election Day participation, though.
"I think people are engaged," he said. "It's been steady, I haven't been standing around doing nothing, people come and go."
Rob and Danielle Barber and their daughter, Gretchen, all said they felt good about voting Tuesday. Rob and Danielle said they are used to coming out on Election Day and have never voted earlier. Gretchen, who voted for the first time, said she is a college student and didn't have time to cast her ballot during early voting.
Just before walking into the clubhouse, Debra Stewart said she wanted to vote on Election Day for "the tradition of it." She decided to not go with a mail-in ballot because "I'm not as confident in our mailing system," she said. She also has Tuesdays off.
Stewart said she felt good about getting involved in American democracy.
"It feels like I'm doing my duty as a citizen," she said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
