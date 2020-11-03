'Doing my duty': Cayuga County residents vote on Election Day

"The voters in the town of Brutus, village of Weedsport, they dedicate themselves to voting when there is a really good cause," Sweet said. "They felt that this is very important, no matter if they voted in person or if they voted by absentee ballot. We always have a good turnout."

Walking out of Sacred Heart Church in Owasco, Warren Eugene Gilfus Jr. said the church is usually a calm voting spot on Election Day. So he opted to vote on Nov. 3 instead of voting early, and "Thank God it was (calm), there was no line."

Gilfus said he voted in less than five minutes.

"(It was) very safe, very friendly, very clean," he said.

Auburn had several voting locations Tuesday. At around noon, the Clifford Park Clubhouse didn't have the long lines it had the week prior when it was the city's early voting location. Jim Rook, one of the election officials, said while standing by the building's entrance that turnout had been steady and "a couple hundred" people had voted since 6 a.m.

Rook said there hadn't been any lines, and added he was happy people took advantage of early voting. He was still happy about Election Day participation, though.