Domestic violence calls in Cayuga County stay level during COVID-19

The county sheriff's office, meanwhile, reported 45 domestic incidents so far this month, the same number as April 2019. Incident numbers this year were 34 in January, 38 in February and 36 in March, Schenck said.

"All of these numbers are consistent with last year's, and our averages," he said. "I am glad to see our numbers are not rising."

But as the pandemic continues, local law enforcement knows those numbers very well could rise. That's why, for instance, Auburn police are partnering with Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca to share advice for people experiencing domestic violence on the department's Facebook page. That advice includes having children memorize emergency phone numbers and know when to use them, hiding a "go bag" with clothes and other necessary items, and establishing a code word to use with children when tensions escalate, as well as a plan for that word to initiate.