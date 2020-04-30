Domestic violence calls in Cayuga County stay level during COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has made conditions ripe for an increase in domestic violence.
Victims are less able to avoid their abusers, job loss and the economy are raising tensions, and while confined at home people are drinking more alcohol, a common precursor to domestic violence. As a result, as many as 31 million additional cases of it could take place worldwide over the next six months if stay-at-home orders to fight the pandemic continue, the United Nations warned Tuesday.
Cayuga County, so far, has not seen an increase in domestic violence. But local law enforcement and service providers are nonetheless remaining vigilant in their efforts to reach out to its victims.
Both Auburn Police Department Chief Shawn Butler and Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck said this week that their domestic call numbers have stayed level over the past few months.
Auburn police received 238 calls from Jan. 1 to March 12, compared to 228 in the same time frame last year — an increase of about 4%. And the department received 143 calls from March 13 to April 27 both this year and last year, Butler said. (The chief previously told The Citizen domestic calls were on the rise during the pandemic but has since corrected himself, saying they only appeared to be rising because other calls for service have decreased.)
The county sheriff's office, meanwhile, reported 45 domestic incidents so far this month, the same number as April 2019. Incident numbers this year were 34 in January, 38 in February and 36 in March, Schenck said.
"All of these numbers are consistent with last year's, and our averages," he said. "I am glad to see our numbers are not rising."
But as the pandemic continues, local law enforcement knows those numbers very well could rise. That's why, for instance, Auburn police are partnering with Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca to share advice for people experiencing domestic violence on the department's Facebook page. That advice includes having children memorize emergency phone numbers and know when to use them, hiding a "go bag" with clothes and other necessary items, and establishing a code word to use with children when tensions escalate, as well as a plan for that word to initiate.
CAP Cayuga/Seneca provides emergency shelter, crisis intervention, advocacy, counseling, safety planning and other services to victims of domestic violence. It also operates a hotline, which Family and Victim Services Director Frank Barwinczak said has received a slight increase in calls lately: 36 in February, 40 in March and 42 in April. But the bigger change because of the pandemic, he continued, is that callers are also asking for other forms of help from the agency, such as addiction and food pantry services.
Regardless of the numbers, Barwinczak wants anyone experiencing domestic violence to know that CAP Cayuga/Seneca's Domestic Violence Intervention Program is still available 24/7 during the pandemic. He encouraged reaching out to the agency by visiting its Facebook page, facebook.com/cayugaseneca, or calling the hotline at (315) 255-6221.
