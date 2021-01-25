Domestic violence in Cayuga County rises in late 2020

The Domestic Violence Intervention Program of CAP Cayuga/Seneca didn't see a drop, Executive Director Laurie Piccolo told The Citizen. But the agency also didn't see the precipitous rise in requests for services that many predicted as the pandemic began in March. The program logged 128 bed nights of emergency shelter in February, Piccolo said, and 179 in March.

One possible reason the March number isn't higher, Piccolo suggested, is telemedicine. Victims who may have felt comfortable telling their doctors about their abuse in an office may be more reluctant at home, where their abuser may be listening. Social distancing also keeps victims from loved ones who may encourage seeking help if they see signs like bruises, Piccolo said.

As New York's social distancing guidance loosened in the summer and fall, however, CAP Cayuga/Seneca started to see its domestic violence numbers surge. In November, the intervention program logged 312 bed nights, an almost 75% increase. The number of calls to the program's 24/7 hotline also spiked, Piccolo said, from 36 in February and 40 in March to 80 in September.