Domestic violence in Cayuga County rises in late 2020

Cayuga County saw a slight increase in domestic violence toward the end of 2020. But the relationship between that increase and the COVID-19 pandemic is a complex one.
The Auburn Police Department reported 1,413 domestic violence incidents last year, up from 1,242 in 2019 and 1,308 in 2018.
According to The Citizen archives, 1,413 is the most in the city since 2016, when there were 1,534. Chief Shawn Butler told The Citizen he believes that increase is due to the pandemic — and specifically the confinement of partners at a time when they're confronted by stressors ranging from economic instability to the virus itself.
In the rest of Cayuga County, meanwhile, domestic violence incidents slightly decreased. Sheriff Brian Schenck told The Citizen that his office responded to 534 incidents last year compared to 565 in 2019 and 501 in 2018. Schenck added that New York State Police incident numbers were relatively stable over the course of those three years.
The complex relationship between COVID-19 and domestic violence may explain why one department reported an increase while the other reported a decrease.
While the pandemic has created ideal conditions for partner abuse, as Butler noted, social distancing has also disconnected victims from the services they would normally seek. According to a December article in The New England Journal of Medicine, that's why the number of domestic violence calls during the early months of COVID-19 dropped by more than 50% in some regions.
The Domestic Violence Intervention Program of CAP Cayuga/Seneca didn't see a drop, Executive Director Laurie Piccolo told The Citizen. But the agency also didn't see the precipitous rise in requests for services that many predicted as the pandemic began in March. The program logged 128 bed nights of emergency shelter in February, Piccolo said, and 179 in March.
One possible reason the March number isn't higher, Piccolo suggested, is telemedicine. Victims who may have felt comfortable telling their doctors about their abuse in an office may be more reluctant at home, where their abuser may be listening. Social distancing also keeps victims from loved ones who may encourage seeking help if they see signs like bruises, Piccolo said.
As New York's social distancing guidance loosened in the summer and fall, however, CAP Cayuga/Seneca started to see its domestic violence numbers surge. In November, the intervention program logged 312 bed nights, an almost 75% increase. The number of calls to the program's 24/7 hotline also spiked, Piccolo said, from 36 in February and 40 in March to 80 in September.
CAP Cayuga/Seneca Family and Victim Services Director Frank Barwinczak said those numbers have remained high through the holidays and into January. He also said many of the additional bed nights and calls have come from first-time victims, which could indicate that the pandemic has indeed created the conditions for domestic violence to happen where it might not have before.
In the face of that surge, Piccolo and Barwinczak urged those who may be experiencing domestic violence to contact CAP Cayuga/Seneca by visiting its Facebook page, facebook.com/cayugaseneca, or calling the hotline at (315) 255-6221. They stressed that they're available to meet victims anywhere, any time, even if someone else reaches out for them.
"Our advice is to just try to reach out to us," Piccolo said, "even if we have to go outside the box."
