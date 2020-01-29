Donations pour in after charitable contributions stolen from Auburn restaurant

As police in Auburn search for the man who stole a jar of charitable donations off the counter at a downtown restaurant, community members have already replaced the missing money several times over.
A man entered Mesa Grande Tequeria on Genesee Street at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday and waited for employees to leave the area near the cash register before putting the jar under his coat and walking out, police said in a news release Wednesday morning. The jar contained about $200 in donations for the St. Baldrick's Foundation, which supports research into childhood cancers.
The Auburn Police Department said the suspect is a man in his 20s and may be Hispanic. He is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall with black hair, dark eyes, a faint mustache and a chinstrap-type beard. He was wearing dark pants, black sneakers and a flat-brimmed baseball hat with five-point leaf outlined in red, yellow and green.
He left the restaurant and headed eastbound on Genesee Street, police said.
The APD is asking anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information about the theft to call police at (315) 253-3231, email investigating officer Anthony Spinelli at anthony.spinelli@auburnny.gov or message the department at facebook.com/auburnnypd.
Mesa Grande manager Kelli Scott, a supporter of the St. Baldrick's Foundation, is continuing to gather donations for a head-shaving fundraising event in Syracuse in March.
She said that since posting a story about the theft on the restaurant's Facebook page on Monday, more than $800 in donations had been made — with more continuing to come in.
Scott said that while she was initially "livid" that someone had taken donations meant for charity, she later thought about what might have brought the thief to the point that he would make such a choice.
"I hope they find him," she said, "but I also hope he gets the help that he needs."
The overall experience, Scott said, has been "pretty amazing" because so many people who heard about happened have been going out of their way to help.
"I'm really thankful to this community for being so awesome," she said.