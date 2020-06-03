Don't wait too long to put your Cayuga County-area school voting ballot in mail

In Auburn, residents can also turn in ballots at the Harriet Tubman Administration Building, 78 Thornton Ave., Auburn, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until June 5 and also on June 8. On June 9, people can bring in their ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone going into the building to turn in a ballot is asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Pirozzolo noted that some ballots the district received did not have the voter's name and the date on the ballot envelope, which are needed to be considered valid. That information allows districts to verify that the ballot came from an eligible voter within the district. Those who didn't sign their envelopes can call the district, Pirozzolo said, and come into the administration building to sign.

Other districts have also made arrangements for people to drop off ballots in person.

Union Springs Central School District Superintendent Jarett Powers said any registered voter can drop off their completed ballot to the district office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on any business day leading up to the election, and up to 5 p.m. on election day. If a voter has not received a ballot and believes they should have, he said via email Wednesday, they are asked to contact district clerk Valerie Castiglia at (315) 889-4100. Powers noted ballots were mailed to 3,890 voters May 22.