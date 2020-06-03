Don't wait too long to put your Cayuga County-area school voting ballot in mail

If residents within any Cayuga County-area school district are planning to make their voices heard for the 2020-21 vote, officials recommend they don't wait until the June 9 deadline to put their ballots in the mail.
Voting for budgets, special propositions and board of education candidates are usually held in mid-May but were pushed back this year in order to maintain social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the beginning of May, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order setting the date to June 9 and required that votes be conducted by absentee voting with a 5 p.m. June 9 deadline for receiving ballots.
That system differs from a general election in New York state, when mailed-in absentee votes must be postmarked by the day before an election and ballots have up to seven days after the election to be received in the mail.
For this year's school elections, waiting until after the weekend to put the votes in the mail will probably result in an uncounted ballot. A spokeswoman with the U.S. Postal Service in the Syracuse region said Wednesday that most first-class mail is delivered within two to five days.
Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo recommends residents put their ballots in the mail by June 6 at the latest. He said that as of Tuesday afternoon, the district had received under 3,000 ballots. A little under 19,000 were sent out.
In Auburn, residents can also turn in ballots at the Harriet Tubman Administration Building, 78 Thornton Ave., Auburn, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until June 5 and also on June 8. On June 9, people can bring in their ballots from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone going into the building to turn in a ballot is asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Pirozzolo noted that some ballots the district received did not have the voter's name and the date on the ballot envelope, which are needed to be considered valid. That information allows districts to verify that the ballot came from an eligible voter within the district. Those who didn't sign their envelopes can call the district, Pirozzolo said, and come into the administration building to sign.
Other districts have also made arrangements for people to drop off ballots in person.
Union Springs Central School District Superintendent Jarett Powers said any registered voter can drop off their completed ballot to the district office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on any business day leading up to the election, and up to 5 p.m. on election day. If a voter has not received a ballot and believes they should have, he said via email Wednesday, they are asked to contact district clerk Valerie Castiglia at (315) 889-4100. Powers noted ballots were mailed to 3,890 voters May 22.
Moravia Central School District Superintendent John Birmingham said a ballot drop-off box at the north parking lot of the district's Middle School-High School building will be available until 5 p.m. June 9. He said in an email that approximately 3,400 ballots were sent to voters, and the district received 274 ballots back as of Tuesday.
The Weedsport Central School District said in an 2020-21 budget newsletter that residents can drop off their ballots at Weedsport Junior-Senior High School by using a secure receptacle in the foyer of the building’s main entrance until 5 p.m. June 9 as "a fallback option."
Not every district has made such arrangements, though. Gwendolyn Marriam, the clerk for the Cato-Meridian Central School District, said in an email Wednesday the district is not allowing ballots to be delivered in person. "Only absentee ballots received in our District Office by the United States Postal Service by June 9, 2020 will be considered a valid vote," the Cato-Meridian budget newsletter said.
Residents should contact their school district office for specific policies on submitting ballots in person.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
