Commuters to Syracuse won't be able to use a busy highway junction for most of the workday on Tuesday.

The state Department of Transportation said the Interstate-690 eastbound ramp to Insterstate-81 south will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Guiderail repairs scheduled that day prompted the planned temporary closure. A detour will be posted for I-690 eastbound motorists that takes them to I-81 via the Bear Street exit.

