'Down memory lane': Political memorabilia show in Auburn brims with history

AUBURN — Chris Hearn said he attended Auburn's show for political memorabilia in its first year, back in the early 1970s. On Saturday, he was back at the event he has been a part of so many times.

The 48th Annual Auburn Political Americana and Pop Culture Show and Sale was held at Auburn United Methodist Church, with rows of items, largely presidential campaign items and other pieces related to American politics. Saturday's sale was from a regional branch of the American Political Items Collectors group. Hearn, who had been to the Auburn show several times since that first event, was one of the vendors at the church.

Having been interested in collecting presidential items since 1966, when he was 12, Hearn said he has always loved history. He noted that presidential campaign items had been unique to the American political scene at first, saying that giving out such items hadn't been done in the political systems of other countries before it was done in the United States.

One of the items Hearn had for sale was a gold George Washington stick pin from the time the first president was in office. He said Washington "was the first" to give out political items, since "he had inaugural buttons." Political items began in America before eventually spreading to other areas, "like jazz and the banjo," Hearn said.

He said he was glad to be back at the Auburn event, since Saturday's show was the first since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hearn said he had missed few of the Auburn shows before then, even though he has never lived in the city and has lived just outside of Washington D.C. for decades. He noted the other vendors at the event are friends he has known for years. Hearn and others at the sale wore buttons acknowledging fellow attendee and former chapter president Mark D. Evans, who died last fall. Hearn expressed excitement over seeing so many familiar faces at the event.

"It's like a family reunion, it really is, but you get along with everybody," he said with a laugh.

Tables were packed with goods reflecting American history, including sheet music honoring Andrew Johnson, the 17th U.S. president, and campaign items for failed presidential contenders such as George McGovern and Bob Dole. Some items related to popular culture, such as button bearing the symbol of the comic book character Batman, could also be found.

Bren T. Price, Sr., coordinator of this regional show for the American Political Items Collectors group, frequently chatted up people. Tom Keefe — who had the Andrew Johnson sheet music among his inventory — and his wife, Judy Doesschate, also have history with the show. The first time Doesschate attended the event while they were dating in the 1970s, the couple said, they slept inside the church building the night before the show.

Vendor Ray Farina had a plethora of memorabilia at the event, including a milk can he got from Lake Placid that advertised the 1968 presidential campaign of that year's winner, Richard Nixon, complete with an image of Nixon on one side and the image of his first vice president, Spiro Agnew, on the other.

"All these folks, we have a passion that began with an interest in history and presidents, maybe," Farina said, motioning to the other vendors around him. "Over the years, it's become a lot more than that. It's not just the material, but now it's relationships, friends."

Looking at some buttons that referenced current President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, the ongoing war in Ukraine and more, Andy Tehan was at the event with his son. Tehan said it was fun seeing the names of presidential candidates and those who participated in other political races who aren't as well remembered.

"It kind of takes you down memory lane, I guess," he said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.