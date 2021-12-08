Downtown Auburn business owners talk surviving COVID-19

AUBURN — Perseverance, community, determination and perspective are crucial to sustaining a business during COVID-19 and beyond, four downtown Auburn business owners said Wednesday.

Those four words were their responses to a question by moderator Stephanie DeVito at the December edition of the Wednesday Morning Roundtable forum. Asked to sum up their secret to sustaining a business in one word were Angela Daddabbo of Auburn Public Theater and Café 108, Luciana Torous of 3 Leaf Tea, Shannon Maggio of Historic Grounds Coffee and Erin Schillace of Zen Den Studio.

Maggio, who purchased the 83 Genesee St. coffee shop from Mark DiVietro last winter, shared her story of transitioning from raising seven children to running a business as the forum began.

She and her fellow business owners said they've been firmly supported by local resources like SCORE, the Cayuga Economic Development Agency, the city of Auburn and the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District. But while those resources have helped local businesses secure grants and other funding, more intangible forms of support can be just as important, Maggio said.

"People in your corner who are supportive, who are there for you, who give you that pat on the back and say 'You're doing good,' those are invaluable," she said. "Money can come and money can go."

Halfway through the forum, the conversation turned to COVID-19 and the ways the four business owners have adapted to the pandemic since it began in March 2020.

Daddabbo and Schillace shared how they used Zoom to take Auburn Public Theater programs and yoga classes online, reaching people they couldn't before the pandemic. Torous and Maggio recalled changing the way they run their businesses to ensure customers feel safe buying their tea and coffee, from online ordering and curbside pickup to sanitation protocols in their stores.

"You have to be open to pivoting and changing your business model because there's a lot of uncertainty in the air for a lot of restaurant businesses and cafés," Torous said.

The topic of the forum then turned to marketing. Daddabbo began by saying "there's nothing like word of mouth," which she's tried to spread through Café 108 since it opened last year. That could mean telling customers about the NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, selling bread from The Patisserie in Skaneateles, or recommending businesses like 3 Leaf Tea, Historic Grounds and Zen Den.

"Collaboration over competition always," Schillace said. "We're all downtown, we all provide different services. Being able to find things that complement each other and elevate each other's business is huge. Partnering for different events, bringing people in from out of town or sending projects to other places — these are all things that have to happen for our businesses to sustain (themselves)."

The forum concluded with DeVito asking each business owner for their vision of the future of Auburn, during COVID-19 and beyond. After recalling how parking spaces downtown were plentiful when she began running Daddabbo's Pizza on Genesee Street in 2001, Daddabbo said it's a sign of the city's success that those spaces have become so scarce over the past 20 years.

"My hope is that trajectory continues and we have more parking problems," she said. "And the goods and services that are available just continue to expand, the storefronts just continue to expand until it's just airtight. Every single ground floor is occupied by something that's thriving and all of the upper levels are developed for housing, and the festivals continue and Auburn continues to thrive."

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

