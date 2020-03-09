Downtown Auburn ice cream shop eyes May opening

Just in time for summer, a new ice cream business is scheduled to open in May in downtown Auburn.

Rudolph's Ice Cream Cafe will open at 99 Genesee St., Dawn Schulz announced on Facebook Sunday. Schulz and her husband, Marc, who own Prison City Pub & Brewery in Auburn, purchased the space in 2017. They announced plans for a sweet shop there shortly thereafter, but encountered delays. Prison City is currently building a new $4.25 million production facility on North Street.

In her post, Schulz said she and Marc weighed selling the building, renting it or going forward with the sweet shop idea.

"Not surprising — the kids always vote for a sweet shop," she wrote.

The shop will feature soft and hard ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes and specialty dishes like ice cream nachos, Schulz said in an email. Her and Marc's daughter, Megan, is helping lead the project.