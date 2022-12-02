 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AUBURN

Downtown Auburn street light panels to be unveiled at event

2.jpg

Promotional art signs coming to downtown Auburn this spring.

 Provided

A series of art panels that will be installed in downtown Auburn to promote its historical, cultural and recreational opportunities will be unveiled at an event Sunday, Dec. 11.

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn, as part of the city's annual Holiday Traditions afternoon of open houses.

Speaking at the event will be Jesse Kline, assistant director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District; Auburn City Councilor Jimmy Giannettino; and the center's visitor experience manager, Courtney Rae Casper. Afterward, there will be holiday music by Connie Fredericks-Malone, artisan vendors and hands-on activities.

The 40 aluminum panels are the first public art project supported by the city's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative state grant. They will be installed on street light poles throughout downtown.

Panel artists include Tom Hussey, Dawn Jordan, Candy Lucas, Sally Stormon and Sandy Shutter. Sites depicted on the panels include Auburn Public Theater, Emerson Park and Fort Hill Cemetery.

The panel art will be on display through January at the center. Notecards with each of the 12 designs will be available for $12, with sales supporting the city's Historic & Cultural Sites Commission.

For more information, visit auburndowntown.org.

