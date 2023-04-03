Flickering lights inside Auburn City Hall were the first indication that something was wrong.

New York State Electric and Gas found the source of the problem: An underground power line fire.

Auburn Fire Chief Mark Fritz told The Citizen that he was at City Hall on Monday for a meeting with senior-level staff members. At the beginning of the meeting, the lights were flickering. He, along with Auburn City Manager Jeff Dygert and maintenance personnel, went to the utility room in the building's basement.

"There was an odor of something burning, "Fritz said. "We shut the power off, the main breaker to the building, and requested NYSEG to the scene." He added that they could hear arcing or shorting coming from outside of the building.

When the NYSEG crew arrived, they lifted a manhole cover outside City Hall. Arcing could be heard in the manway, Fritz said, and smoke began to billow out of it.

NYSEG shut off power while continuing to investigate the source of the smoke. More than 1,100 customers lost power, mainly in the downtown area. Traffic signals weren't working during the outage. Auburn police officers directed traffic at major intersections.

An Auburn Fire Department engine company responded and walked through City Hall to ensure there were no hazards, Fritz said. Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason told The Citizen that City Hall closed due to the fire and subsequent power outage. Employees were sent home for the day.

Shelby Cohen, a NYSEG spokesperson, said the problem originated at the North Green Street substation but did not have more information. Fritz said crews found a short in one of the underground power lines.

"They were able to isolate the short to a relatively short area," he said.

Power was restored for most NYSEG customers, with the exception of a portion of South Street near City Hall. There were additional brief outages Monday afternoon to allow NYSEG to finish its work.