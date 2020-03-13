Dr. Adam Duckett: Be calm, be smart with coronavirus

With that being said, the most important job involves each and everyone one of us on preventing transmission. If you have concerns you may have symptoms of COVID-19, please CALL your doctor’s office first BEFORE going in and talk to staff about your concerns. Do NOT rush right into the office, as you can expose many others to the virus if you did have exposure. They will ask you a brief questionnaire to see if you are at risk and then refer you to the health department for further evaluation. Obviously, if you are so sick and are fearful of your life, of course you can contact 911 for assistance. However, make sure you tell the 911 dispatcher if you believe you are at risk of COVID-19 during that phone call so emergency responders and later the hospital ER can have a much-needed heads up on your situation. Also, if you have a loved one in a hospital or nursing home, or perhaps a loved one who is incarcerated, please do NOT visit them if you are ill in any way. These populations of people are at a much higher risk of the disease and can wreak havoc in a contained facility.