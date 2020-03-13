Dr. Adam Duckett: Be calm, be smart with coronavirus

I am happy to report that the response to COVID-19 here in Cayuga County has been swift and thought-out. From the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, Cayuga County Health Department, Auburn Community Hospital, East Hill Medical Center, Auburn Fire Department ... everyone is working together on trying to make sure this does not become like the 2009 H1N1 Pandemic.
With that being said, the most important job involves each and everyone one of us on preventing transmission. If you have concerns you may have symptoms of COVID-19, please CALL your doctor’s office first BEFORE going in and talk to staff about your concerns. Do NOT rush right into the office, as you can expose many others to the virus if you did have exposure. They will ask you a brief questionnaire to see if you are at risk and then refer you to the health department for further evaluation. Obviously, if you are so sick and are fearful of your life, of course you can contact 911 for assistance. However, make sure you tell the 911 dispatcher if you believe you are at risk of COVID-19 during that phone call so emergency responders and later the hospital ER can have a much-needed heads up on your situation. Also, if you have a loved one in a hospital or nursing home, or perhaps a loved one who is incarcerated, please do NOT visit them if you are ill in any way. These populations of people are at a much higher risk of the disease and can wreak havoc in a contained facility.
By this point, many of us already know what the symptoms of this virus present like and that it can sometimes be confused as a bad cold or flu. From what we see so far, most people affected by this disease tend to make a full recovery and only have mild to moderate symptoms. However, do NOT take this any less seriously, as it can be FATAL to senior citizens, to those with multiple health issues, or to those with weaker immune systems. We need to save as many lives as we can. As a community, it is OUR duty to contain this from spreading, not just health care providers or the government. After all, most of the burden and work to contain this virus lies in the hands of each and every one of you.
Lastly, try to stay calm. I understand that emotions are high right now, and that’s OK, but don’t let anger or fear cloud your better judgement. We all need to stay razor sharp and focused on staying on top of this. When purchasing supplies, try to avoid purchasing an overabundance, as many families are also trying to provide for their loved ones as well and may have a difficult time finding them. If you already have an abundance of supplies, consider sharing them with family and friends that may not have the resources you do!
Dr. Adam Duckett is a physican with Auburn Memorial Medical Services, chief medical officer with East Hill Medical Center, chief medical officer with the Cayuga County Jail and the Cayuga County coroner.