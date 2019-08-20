The grand opening of the DraftKings Sportsbook at del Lago Resort & Casino has been scheduled.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at noon Friday to open the 6,000-square-foot sports wagering lounge inside the Seneca County casino. The casino's leadership — M. Brent Stevens, chairman and managing partner of Peninsula Pacific, which owns del Lago, and Lance Young, executive vice president and general manager — will attend.
Other special guests include Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings' chief business officer, and former NFL and Syracuse University quarterback Donovan McNabb. McNabb set Big East and school records at Syracuse before having a successful NFL career. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2004 season.
The sportsbook, which is located in the rear of the casino, will have 23 self-service kiosks to place bets, cashier stations and a restaurant and bar with seating for nearly 200 people.
The lounge will have more than 1,000 square feet of LED video screens and 16 single bay televisions to show sporting events. There will be an odds board and a scrolling ticket with statistics, injury news and other live updates.
The DraftKings sportsbook took three months to build. Construction began in May shortly before the public comment period on proposed sports wagering regulations ended. The state Gaming Commission voted in June to approve the sports betting rules.
Under the regulations finalized by the state, casinos may accept bets on site. There won't be mobile or online betting.
Del Lago will be the third non-Indian casino in upstate to open a sportsbook. Rivers Casino in Schenectady and Tioga Downs in Tioga County began accepting sports wagers in July.
The Oneida Indian Nation opened sportsbooks Aug. 1 at its Point Place Casino and Turning Stone Resort Casino. There will be a sportsbook at the Oneidas' third casino, Yellow Brick Road.
The addition of a sportsbook is a significant change for del Lago, which opened in February 2017. The lounge replaces The Vine Restaurant and Bar, which was linked to the casino's showroom with the same name. The showroom will remain open.
Del Lago announced in July 2018 that it would partner with DraftKings to offer sports betting at the casino. Both entities had to wait until the state legalized sports wagering.
When it became clear that sports betting would be permitted, del Lago advanced its plan to open a sportsbook. To make room for the lounge, the casino reduced the number of slot machines and table games. The Gaming Commission approved a change to the casino's gaming license that allows it to have no fewer than 1,650 slot machines and 66 table games (excluding poker).