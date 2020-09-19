'Dream come true': Monument ceremony honors Cayuga County Vietnam veterans

BRUTUS — The effort to get the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monument started with Nick Valenti putting $5 in a nonprofit 501(c)(3) bank account in 2016.
Four years and a great deal of work from the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter No. 704 later, the monument has arrived in central New York — sort of.
A replica of the monument was featured at a ceremony at the Centerport Aqueduct Park in Brutus Saturday. The actual structure arrived late from India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving engravers from Canada less time to finish their work. The replica features the names of the 29 men from Cayuga County who had died in the war — including two names that chapter members discovered upon research — and their birth place of record and where they died.
On the back of the replica are 11 veterans from Cayuga County who returned from the war but later died due to their service, from causes such as cancer connected to Agent Orange or suicide due to post-traumatic stress disorder. The finished monument will also feature these elements.
While the monument featured Saturday wasn't the genuine article, the memorial ceremony and the motorcade event held beforehand were very real.
The motorcade was organized by the chapter and the Finger Lakes Antique Automobile Club, with assistance from local law enforcement and the Patriot Guard Riders. Around 11:15 a.m., the roar of sirens heralded the arrival of a series of motorcycles and classic cars by Memorial City Hall in Auburn, which was was adorned with a large American flag. Around 30 people of all ages cheered on the drivers as "Proud to be an American" by Lee Greenwood blared on a sound system.
Bob Hoatland, who had served in the Army during the war, stood by with a salute as the cars zoomed past. Hoatland said that of the 29 men from Cayuga County who died in Vietnam, he knew a couple of them as acquaintances. Despite that, he felt he needed to be there to honor them and the others who had served.
Hoatland said he was happy veterans were receiving this kind of reception now, considering the war's divisive nature at the time. He said it had been treated like something he shouldn't be proud of.
"For years after I got home, nobody asked where I'd been, nobody asked anything and I didn't say anything about it. It was almost like we were the bad guys," he said. "I was never embarrassed by it. I was always proud of it."
At the ceremony, one rose each was brought to the monument for one of the 29 Cayuga County men killed in the war. Among those who delivered roses were state Sen. Pam Helming, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and former sheriff and veteran David Gould. Each time former Port Byron Central School District teacher Bernie Tomasso brought a rose to the site, he would pause for a moment while saying a prayer, his hands together.
Jerry Fulmer, a veteran and chaplain for chapter 704, said the project was a long time coming home, and proudly noted the monument was designed by chapter members. He praised the Weedsport community, which is close to the park, saying community members have been continuously supportive of veterans, including those who fought in Vietnam.
"This community has a lot of heart, and I'll tell you something: I feel at home here and I am so blessed and thankful that our memorial has a home here in Weedsport," he said, becoming visibly emotional.
Tomasso studied the faces of the 29 men on the replica, contemplating how young each of them look. He said he didn't fight in the war, but he knew people in Rochester, where he grew up, who had died in the war.
"I was friends with their sisters, I was friends with their brothers," he said. "They're 18 or 19 years old, and then they're gone."
Chapter president Jim Bryant said the actual monument should in November, but if not, it will go up next spring. He thanked the community for their support and said he was glad the monument will becoming.
"It's been a lot of years, a lot of talk, and it finally got a lot of money," Bryant said.
Linda Townsend said the monument is supposed to help veterans get closure, and said she was thrilled about the ceremony and the upcoming monument.
"It's a dream come true" she said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
