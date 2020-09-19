'Dream come true': Monument ceremony honors Cayuga County Vietnam veterans

Bob Hoatland, who had served in the Army during the war, stood by with a salute as the cars zoomed past. Hoatland said that of the 29 men from Cayuga County who died in Vietnam, he knew a couple of them as acquaintances. Despite that, he felt he needed to be there to honor them and the others who had served.

Hoatland said he was happy veterans were receiving this kind of reception now, considering the war's divisive nature at the time. He said it had been treated like something he shouldn't be proud of.

"For years after I got home, nobody asked where I'd been, nobody asked anything and I didn't say anything about it. It was almost like we were the bad guys," he said. "I was never embarrassed by it. I was always proud of it."

At the ceremony, one rose each was brought to the monument for one of the 29 Cayuga County men killed in the war. Among those who delivered roses were state Sen. Pam Helming, Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and former sheriff and veteran David Gould. Each time former Port Byron Central School District teacher Bernie Tomasso brought a rose to the site, he would pause for a moment while saying a prayer, his hands together.