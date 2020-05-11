Drive-thru Light the Night event to be held for Skaneateles High School seniors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Skaneateles Central School District announced a drive-thru Light the Night event to celebrate high school seniors while maintaining social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lights at Arthur W. Hyatt Stadium will go on for 20 minutes at 8:20 p.m. Friday, May 15 in honor of the Class of 2020, kicking off a vehicle-only parade, the school district announced in a Facebook post on Monday.

Following the lighting, the seniors are invited to participate in a parade from their cars. The route will begin at the entrance of the middle school and continue through the driveway around the back of the building, passing by the turf field before ending at the high school. Vehicles can then exit onto Elizabeth Street.

No one will be allowed to leave their vehicles, and anyone who shows up to walk will be turned away from the event, according to rules for the event listed in the post. The speed limit for the parade will be between 10 to 15 miles per hour, and the school district said law enforcement will be present to help enforce the social distancing guidelines.