Drive-thru Light the Night event to honor Auburn High School's senior class

The Auburn Enlarged City School District is holding an event next week to honor Auburn High School's Class of 2020 while maintaining social distancing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A drive-thru event called Light the Night will begin at 8:20 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Holland Stadium at Auburn Junior High School, according to a news release from the school district. All are welcome to attend, but visitors must remain in their vehicles.

Vehicles may enter through the Prospect Street entrance of Cayuga Community College or the teacher’s parking lot of the junior high school on Franklin Street. Attendees are asked to follow the directional markers through the parking lot.

"This event has been conducted in areas across the nation, and on May 15, many schools in Section III will be participating," the school district said.

The high school and all other district buildings have been closed due to the outbreak since mid-March when every district within the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES was shuttered after Cayuga County declared a state of emergency.