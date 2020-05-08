Drive-thru Light the Night event to honor Auburn High School's senior class

The Auburn Enlarged City School District is holding an event next week to honor Auburn High School's Class of 2020 while maintaining social distancing restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A drive-thru event called Light the Night will begin at 8:20 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Holland Stadium at Auburn Junior High School, according to a news release from the school district. All are welcome to attend, but visitors must remain in their vehicles.
Vehicles may enter through the Prospect Street entrance of Cayuga Community College or the teacher’s parking lot of the junior high school on Franklin Street. Attendees are asked to follow the directional markers through the parking lot.
"This event has been conducted in areas across the nation, and on May 15, many schools in Section III will be participating," the school district said.
The high school and all other district buildings have been closed due to the outbreak since mid-March when every district within the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES was shuttered after Cayuga County declared a state of emergency.
That closure was later folded into a statewide order, with all school buildings set to be closed for the remainder of the school year.
Those who want more information on the Light the Night event are asked to contact Dr. Tamela Ray, the district's director of health, physical education and athletics, at (315) 255-8812 or tamelaray@aecsd.education.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.