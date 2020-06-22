Driven by absentees, voter turnout in 2020 already tops 2018 primary in Cayuga County

The winners won't be known for at least two more weeks, but there is already one conclusion that can be drawn from this year's June primary election: The ease of absentee voting led to increased turnout.
Cayuga County received 4,119 absentee ballot applications from Democrats to vote in the statewide presidential 24th Congressional District primary elections, according to Katie Lacey, the county's Democratic elections commissioner. The county Board of Elections has already received more than 3,100 ballots.
In 2018, 2,095 Democrats in Cayuga County voted in the congressional primary election. In 2016, there were 1,124 votes in Cayuga County for the three-way congressional primary election.
There are approximately 1,100 Democratic ballots that haven't been returned, Lacey said. Voters have until Tuesday to either deliver their absentee ballot or mail it to the elections board. It must be postmarked by Tuesday for it to be counted. Ballots can be delivered to the election board, which is located at 157 Genesee St. in Auburn, or by submitting it at the voter's polling location.
For the Republican primary in the 126th Assembly District, 1,055 ballots have been returned. The district includes the city of Auburn and several Cayuga County towns. There were 1,597 applications for absentee ballots from GOP voters in the county.
"If you look at the people who came, a lot of people voted in the primaries who do not normally vote in primaries," Lacey said. "It has definitely increased the turnout even if nobody comes (on Tuesday)."
The increased usage of absentee ballots followed executive orders issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. One executive order allowed voters to list the risk of COVID-19 as an excuse to obtain an absentee ballot. Cuomo also mandated that election boards send an absentee ballot application to every eligible voter for the primary election. The application included a postage-paid envelope to encourage more voters to use that option.
It's possible that there will be low turnout on primary election day. During the nine-day early voting period, which concluded Sunday, there were 191 voters at the county's three sites.
With low in-person turnout during early voting, the county's election commissioners think it could be a quiet primary day.
"We do believe it may be a very slow day," said Cherl Heary, the county's Republican elections commissioner. "With the amount of absentees, that's very large for a primary. I just can't imagine the polls being wicked busy tomorrow."
The polling locations in Cayuga County will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Nearly all of the usual polling sites will be open for the primary election. There are a few exceptions: Auburn Grove and Northbrook Court won't be voting sites on Tuesday. Voters that usually go to those locations will vote at Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N. Seward Ave. Clifford Park Clubhouse, which is located at 81 Mary St., will replace the Boyle Center and Schwartz Towers as polling locations.
The polling site in Moravia has been charged to the Moravia Justice Center, 48 W. Cayuga St.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.