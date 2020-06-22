Driven by absentees, voter turnout in 2020 already tops 2018 primary in Cayuga County

"If you look at the people who came, a lot of people voted in the primaries who do not normally vote in primaries," Lacey said. "It has definitely increased the turnout even if nobody comes (on Tuesday)."

The increased usage of absentee ballots followed executive orders issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. One executive order allowed voters to list the risk of COVID-19 as an excuse to obtain an absentee ballot. Cuomo also mandated that election boards send an absentee ballot application to every eligible voter for the primary election. The application included a postage-paid envelope to encourage more voters to use that option.

It's possible that there will be low turnout on primary election day. During the nine-day early voting period, which concluded Sunday, there were 191 voters at the county's three sites.

With low in-person turnout during early voting, the county's election commissioners think it could be a quiet primary day.

"We do believe it may be a very slow day," said Cherl Heary, the county's Republican elections commissioner. "With the amount of absentees, that's very large for a primary. I just can't imagine the polls being wicked busy tomorrow."