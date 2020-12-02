 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver escapes injury in collision with farm tractor in Genoa
CAYUGA COUNTY

Driver escapes injury in collision with farm tractor in Genoa

{{featured_button_text}}

The driver of a car that ended up wedged under a farm tractor was able to get out uninjured after a crash in Genoa Tuesday night.

The Genoa Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire around 5:50 p.m. following a crash with a farm tractor on Route 34, north of Sills Road, according to a post from the department's Facebook page. Multiple crews who arrived found a car partially under a piece of farm equipment, which was blocking the northbound lane.

"The driver self extricated along with the tractor operator. Crews confirmed the fire was out, secured the vehicle and stabilized the farm machinery," the department said in the post. "Command requested Southern Cayuga Ambulance to the scene for a patient evaluation due to air bag deployment."

State police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office were also at the scene. The sheriff's office confirmed there were no injuries but referred questions to the state police.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education and City Reporter

Hello, my name is Kelly Rocheleau, and I cover the education and city beats for The Citizen and auburnpub.com. I've been writing for the paper since December 2016.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips to prevent your Christmas tree from catching fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News