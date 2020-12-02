Driver escapes injury in collision with farm tractor in Genoa

The driver of a car that ended up wedged under a farm tractor was able to get out uninjured after a crash in Genoa Tuesday night.

The Genoa Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire around 5:50 p.m. following a crash with a farm tractor on Route 34, north of Sills Road, according to a post from the department's Facebook page. Multiple crews who arrived found a car partially under a piece of farm equipment, which was blocking the northbound lane.

"The driver self extricated along with the tractor operator. Crews confirmed the fire was out, secured the vehicle and stabilized the farm machinery," the department said in the post. "Command requested Southern Cayuga Ambulance to the scene for a patient evaluation due to air bag deployment."

State police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office were also at the scene. The sheriff's office confirmed there were no injuries but referred questions to the state police.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.