Driver in critical condition after truck crash in Moravia

A man is in critical condition at a Syracuse hospital following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Moravia Wednesday morning, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Brian Schenck told The Citizen that a call came in around 5:59 a.m. about a tractor trailer going off the roadway at Tollgate Hill Road between Route 90 and Route 38 and over a small embankment. The male driver, who was the only person involved in the incident, was removed from the vehicle and flown by a LifeNet of New York helicopter to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with serious injuries. Schenck said the driver was in critical condition.

Although the truck had been removed from the scene as of Wednesday afternoon, Schenck said Tollgate Hill Road from Route 90 to Route 38 was still closed in order for the Cayuga Count Highway Department to clean up the scene, including fixing a guardrail damaged in the incident.

The sheriff's office was still investigating what caused the driver to go off the roadway.

The Moravia Fire Department and the Locke Volunteer Fire Department were also at the scene, Schenck said, adding the state Department of Environmental Conservation Police responded. Schenck believes some fuel from the truck spilled.