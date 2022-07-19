Driver killed after crashing into tractor trailer in Brutus

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal vehicle accident in the town of Brutus Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened around 7:56 a.m. on Tanner Road near the intersection with Weedsport Sennett Road. A 2001 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was traveling eastbound when it struck the rear end of a tractor trailer with a low-boy trailer. The pickup operator was taken by Jordan Ambulance to Auburn Community Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office was not releasing the deceased driver's identity on Tuesday because it still needed to notify family members.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Detective Harkness at (315) 294-8143. Information also can be left at https://www.cavugacounty.us/452/Send-a-Tip.

The Weedsport Fire Department, Weedsport Police Department, Jordan Ambulance and the Cayuga County 911 Center assisted with the respone.