PUBLIC SAFETY

Driver ticketed in Conquest school bus crash

Bus crash

A school bus is tipped on its site after slipping off the road in Conquest Friday morning.

 Provided

No one was injured in a school bus crash Friday morning in the town of Conquest.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office investigated the crash, which took place around 8:30 a.m. on Slayton Road, east of the intersection with Spookwood Road.

The bus was transporting two Port Byron students, and exited the road, struck a utility pole and rolled onto its side. No one was injured. Deputies cited the driver for traveling at unsafe speed relative road conditions. At the time, a brief snowfall was coating many area roadways.

The occupants of the bus initially received assistance from two other people who came upon the incident, Charlie Mettler, of Cato, and Doug Wilson, of Port Byron.

