Drivers asked to be mindful of roadwork in Moravia
MORAVIA

  • Updated
Road work sign
Deposit Photos

Drivers are asked to be careful on roads scheduled to be part of an upcoming initiative from the Town of Moravia Highway Department.

A post from the Facebook page of the town of Moravia said the highway department will be placing oil and stone on various roads from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, through Friday, Aug. 13.

The areas set to receive the work are Skinner Hill Road, Brockway Road, Mount Pleasant Road, Old State Road, Chestnut Ridge Road, Meadowbrook Lane, Moravia/Venice Town Line Road and Angling Road.

The town asks that people be prepared for traffic delays during that time frame and employ caution in those spots.

