Drivers asked to be mindful of roadwork in Moravia

Drivers are asked to be careful on roads scheduled to be part of an upcoming initiative from the Town of Moravia Highway Department.

A post from the Facebook page of the town of Moravia said the highway department will be placing oil and stone on various roads from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, through Friday, Aug. 13.

The areas set to receive the work are Skinner Hill Road, Brockway Road, Mount Pleasant Road, Old State Road, Chestnut Ridge Road, Meadowbrook Lane, Moravia/Venice Town Line Road and Angling Road.

The town asks that people be prepared for traffic delays during that time frame and employ caution in those spots.

