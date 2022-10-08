 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ENVIRONMENT

Drought conditions ease in Cayuga, Onondaga counties

Recent rainfall has eased drought conditions for much of New York state, but officials are requesting that residents continue to reduce wasteful water usage.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Saturday issued an update on drought conditions across the state as drought status has improved to Normal from Drought Watch for multiple regions, including most of upstate, because of recent rainfall and higher levels of ground and surface water.

The following counties will return to Normal designations: Albany, Broome, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Erie, Fulton, Genesee, Greene, Herkimer, Livingston, Madison, Monroe, Montgomery, Niagara, Onondaga, Oneida, Ontario, Orleans, Otsego, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Seneca, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins, Washington, Wyoming and Yates.

Despite the encouraging hydrological conditions, all New Yorkers are urged to continue reducing unnecessary water waste, fixing leaks, and choosing efficient water fixtures.

The following counties will remain in Drought Watch designations due to ongoing precipitation deficits, unseasonably low streamflows, and groundwater declines: Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, and Ulster. A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories, which are watch, warning, emergency, and disaster. No mandatory restrictions are in place under a state Drought Watch.

