Drug takeback event to be held in Auburn

A drive-thru medication takeback and drug awareness event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 15, at the Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn.

Members of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and Auburn Police Department will collect unneeded prescription medications for proper disposal and destruction. They are partnering with the lodge, the Cayuga County Drug-Free Community Coalition and the HEALing Communities Study to hold the event.

The service is free and open to the public. Prescription pills, patches and ointments, vitamins, samples, over-the-counter medications and pet medications will be accepted; needles and sharps will not be.

