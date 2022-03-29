 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

Drug takeback event to be held in Auburn

  • 0
Medicine
Deposit Photos

A drive-thru medication takeback and drug awareness event will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 15, at the Auburn Elks Lodge No. 474, 314 State St., Auburn.

Members of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and Auburn Police Department will collect unneeded prescription medications for proper disposal and destruction. They are partnering with the lodge, the Cayuga County Drug-Free Community Coalition and the HEALing Communities Study to hold the event.

The service is free and open to the public. Prescription pills, patches and ointments, vitamins, samples, over-the-counter medications and pet medications will be accepted; needles and sharps will not be.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Andrew makes first public appearance with Queen since settling with Epstein accuser

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News