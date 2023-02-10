State and local law enforcement agencies throughout New York will be stepping up patrols and targeting impaired driving over the Super Bowl weekend from Friday, Feb. 10, through Monday, Feb. 13.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul's office, a major component of New York's efforts to combat impaired driving is the STOP-DWI program. STOP-DWI stands for "Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated." The state's STOP-DWI program's efforts are funded from fines paid by convicted impaired drivers.

The STOP-DWI program was created to empower counties to coordinate local efforts to reduce alcohol and other drug-related traffic crashes. All 62 counties have opted to participate. Some examples of programs funded by STOP-DWI are specially trained police units dedicated to DWI enforcement; hiring of special prosecutors and probation officers to handle the caseload; monitoring ignition interlock devices; supporting rehabilitation services; and developing public information and education campaigns tailored to communities within their respective regions.

In addition to STOP-DWI, the GTSC supports training for Drug Recognition Experts, specially trained officers utilized by law enforcement when a driver appears to be impaired, but police have ruled out alcohol as the cause or sole cause of impairment. The training allows officers to observe and document signs and indicators of impairment within each of seven drug categories including illicit and prescription drugs.

During the 2022 campaign, the governor's office said, law enforcement throughout the state issued 27,398 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, including 919 arrests for DWI.

"The injuries and deaths caused by impaired and drunk drivers are completely preventable," New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said in a statement. "If your Super Bowl plans include alcohol, have a game plan to get home safely. There's simply no excuse to get behind the wheel if you're drunk or impaired, and we will have zero tolerance. The New York State Police wants everyone to enjoy Super Bowl weekend - but please do so responsibly."

Officials said New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state's toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at (877) 846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).