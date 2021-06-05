Eagle Scout project by Cayuga County student supports neonatal intensive care

AURELIUS — Mark Saxton was vigilant at the chicken barbecue drive-thru that served as an Eagle Scout project, his eyes scanning his surroundings to make sure the event was going smoothly Saturday.
The barbecue was held at Morgan's Half Acre Produce in Aurelius, with Mark's family and members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 58 in Fleming helping out. Mark, 18, kept busy speaking with customers who drove up and helping with the cleanup work. The community project was a part of his requirements to earn the Eagle Scout rank, and the money being raised will help babies in need of intensive medal care.
Mark, a senior at Southern Cayuga High School, noted extensive documentation was required for his Eagle Scout project. He said the church he attends, Fleming Federated Church, holds barbecue fundraisers that go well, so he decided to organize one. Cooking began at 7:30 a.m., with 225 halves of chicken. The barbecue, with additional foods offered such as potatoes, was supposed to begin at 11 a.m., but it started at 10:30 a.m. when people started coming by. He said he was happy about the turnout.
"It's been incredible," Mark said. "As soon as we got the first batch of chicken off the pit over there, we had a line of cars out to the road, pretty much."
The proceeds for the event were set to go the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, where Mark's younger brother, Jordan Jackson, spent about two months after being born prematurely. Jordan, 2, with a hat and "Star Wars"-themed shoes, was helping out along with the other volunteers. Mark said he's glad people are supporting the NICU.
"I think it's great. Obviously I'm pretty biased when it comes to that, but I think it's really wonderful," Mark said.
There was a steady stream of cars Saturday. One woman came by to order 17 meals. They were ready in under five minutes.
Diane Saxton, Mark's grandmother, said before the event that while she helped organize a little, Mark did most of the work. She thanked Kelli Morgan, owner of Morgan's Half Acre Produce, for letting them hold the barbecue there. Diane said she is proud of Mark.
"He has a real passion for what he's doing it for and he's been pushing to get his Eagle for years now," she said.
Sara, Mark and Jordan's mom, said she was proud of Mark for his efforts, adding that donating the money to the NICU was his idea.
"That was an amazing thing. I was really proud of him for that," she said.
Diane noted after that the event ended that the drive-thru was sold out by noon.
