Eagle Scout project by Cayuga County student supports neonatal intensive care

AURELIUS — Mark Saxton was vigilant at the chicken barbecue drive-thru that served as an Eagle Scout project, his eyes scanning his surroundings to make sure the event was going smoothly Saturday.

The barbecue was held at Morgan's Half Acre Produce in Aurelius, with Mark's family and members of Boy Scouts of America Troop 58 in Fleming helping out. Mark, 18, kept busy speaking with customers who drove up and helping with the cleanup work. The community project was a part of his requirements to earn the Eagle Scout rank, and the money being raised will help babies in need of intensive medal care.

Mark, a senior at Southern Cayuga High School, noted extensive documentation was required for his Eagle Scout project. He said the church he attends, Fleming Federated Church, holds barbecue fundraisers that go well, so he decided to organize one. Cooking began at 7:30 a.m., with 225 halves of chicken. The barbecue, with additional foods offered such as potatoes, was supposed to begin at 11 a.m., but it started at 10:30 a.m. when people started coming by. He said he was happy about the turnout.

"It's been incredible," Mark said. "As soon as we got the first batch of chicken off the pit over there, we had a line of cars out to the road, pretty much."