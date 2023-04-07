When talking about the preliminary 2023-24 city of Auburn budget Thursday night, City Manager Jeff Dygert said he anticipates a tough year ahead.

Dygert and City Comptroller Rachel Jacobs spoke as a part of a presentation on next year's proposed budget during an Auburn City Council meeting at Memorial City Hall. Slides included in the presentation noted the city's general fund under the draft would come out to $45,487,473, with a 4%, or $1.7 million, jump over the 2023 revised budget.

Although Dygert stressed this was not a finalized budget and different elements still need to be determined, he said "this year is going to be one of the tough years that we have."

"We know that (there are) years that are smoother than others, the last few have been pretty good for us. This is going to be a tough year," Dygert continued. "We've asked our department heads to make significant cuts to their proposed budgets. I believe they've done that in most cases as we've reviewed their proposals and their revised proposals. "

He said the most significant changes are expected from salary and wages, which he added is "very common, that's a major part of all of our budgets and that's how we get the work done."

The slides said salary and wages under the 2024 currently recommended budget come to $23,112,879 while they were $22,060,710 in the 2023 revised budget, with a 4.8% change. The 2023-24 numbers are currently expected to see a 7% boost in fringe benefits, from $11,482,814 in the 2023 revised budget to $12,283,773 in the 2024 recommended budget.

No new positions have been added under this early budget, Dygert said. The city is also awaiting confirmation on different factors, such as the finalized state budget, which has not been announced yet.

"We don't know where we stand with funding. Some assumptions have been made in areas of things where typically we don't see changes, but there are some programmatic things out there that we're still not sure where they stand on those things and how they'll play out in the final budget," he said. He mentioned the proposal takes anticipated changes in collective bargaining agreements into account, "some that we know, some that we are anticipating."

The city manager emphasized labor costs are the most impactful parts of this budget.

"That's a continued challenge for us, as we see what is happening in the labor market in all sectors right at the moment," Dygert said. "That remains, as usual, our biggest challenge in the budget."

After Dygert was finished, Rachel Jacobs, Auburn's comptroller, said the current draft funding gap is around $3 million, but it could potentially be closed through a combination of using the city fund balance, increasing revenues and utilizing federal American Rescue Plan Act money related to workforce development for collective bargaining agreement increases.

Pension costs are set to rise, Jacobs said, based on actual bills from last year and projected invoices for this year, with an increase of 12.2%, or $358,000, for the police and fire retirement system. A 5.8% decrease, or $84,000, is expected for the employee retirement system. Health insurance is currently project to see a 4% bump, or approximately $212,000.

"That's based on the average of what we've been seeing, our claim history versus last year and where we anticipate on being, but those figures don't usually come out until about October, so it's kind of a guessing game at this point for that," Jacobs said.

The budget includes a year-to-year decrease of 67.8% for vehicles and equipment, from $607,130 in the 2023 revised budget to $195,319 for the currently recommended 2024 budget. That reduction is "mostly because we cut those from everyone's budget that asked for them this year."

Auburn's sewer fund and water fund have draft gaps of $308,000 and $359,000, respectively, the slides said, but those gaps could be resolved through using fund balance or rate increases. The combined solid waste fund has an approximately $65,000 graft gap. Jacobs noted that gap could be taken care of through fund balance, "but we should also continually look at rates to see if they need to be increased annually to keep up."

Large requested items removed from the preliminary budget, according to the slides, included $100,000 in demolition requests and vehicles and equipment requests, such as $335,000 for police and $74,000 for engineering.

Council also heard budget presentations from the city manager's office, the planning and economic development office, code enforcement, the corporation counsel's office, the Auburn Police Department and the department of public works.

Dygert told The Citizen Friday a tax levy hasn't been determined yet, as there are budget elements that haven't been settled yet, such as the city still needing to finalize different early projected revenues and the state budget not being out yet. He also said he expects the coming year to be "a little tougher than we've had over the last few years."

"Right now we've got a little bit of a tough spot so we'll buckle down ... we'll get through it," he said.