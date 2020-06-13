Early primary voting the first in Cayuga County since start of pandemic

AUBURN — Lucy Pola said she always makes sure to vote, and she didn't want to let the COVID-19 outbreak stop her.
Around 1 p.m. Saturday, Pola became the 14th person to take part in early in-person voting at the Clifford Park Clubhouse in Auburn. This was the first day of in-person voting of any kind in the county since the pandemic started. There are Democratic primaries in the statewide presidential primary and the 24th Congressional District and a Republican primary for the 126th Assembly District. The Conservative and SAM parties have state committee votes. Cato and Venice also have early voting locations in the county for the June 23 primaries.
Ann Padlick and Dianne Hewitt, the polling site managers for the Auburn location, said they weren't surprised by the low in-person turnout, noting the strong absentee ballot response in Cayuga County this year. Hewitt said there are eight other days for in-person early voting, so there will be time for more participants. Early in-person voting will be open through June 21 at all three county locations.
There were plenty of safety protocols in place at the Auburn site. Face masks were required, and some were available at the door if a voter didn't have one. Blue streaks of tape were set on the clubhouse floor for social distancing. Each voter was given a pen and after they were done the pens were meant to go in a box and were then sanitized. Voters had the option to have some hand sanitizer after they were finished, and the polling area and the door knobs were sanitized as well. The floor was set to be sanitized after voting ended for the day at 2 p.m. Hewitt said she felt the precautions were necessary.
"We just reopened and we don't want to go backward," she said.
Pola said she believes she had received an absentee ballot but since she moved from Skaneateles to Auburn about a month ago she believes she lost track of it during the move.
"I like the option of the early voting because I didn't feel like there was going to be too many people," she said.
The loosening of certain restrictions, such as central New York recently entering phase three of New York state's plan to reopen in the wake of the pandemic, made Pola think "things have settled down a little bit," she said, which made her comfortable enough to come out in-person.
While Pola said she didn't know what to expect, she thought the process went smoothly.
"This was a great option," she said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.
