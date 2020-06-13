Early primary voting the first in Cayuga County since start of pandemic

There were plenty of safety protocols in place at the Auburn site. Face masks were required, and some were available at the door if a voter didn't have one. Blue streaks of tape were set on the clubhouse floor for social distancing. Each voter was given a pen and after they were done the pens were meant to go in a box and were then sanitized. Voters had the option to have some hand sanitizer after they were finished, and the polling area and the door knobs were sanitized as well. The floor was set to be sanitized after voting ended for the day at 2 p.m. Hewitt said she felt the precautions were necessary.

"We just reopened and we don't want to go backward," she said.

Pola said she believes she had received an absentee ballot but since she moved from Skaneateles to Auburn about a month ago she believes she lost track of it during the move.

"I like the option of the early voting because I didn't feel like there was going to be too many people," she said.

The loosening of certain restrictions, such as central New York recently entering phase three of New York state's plan to reopen in the wake of the pandemic, made Pola think "things have settled down a little bit," she said, which made her comfortable enough to come out in-person.