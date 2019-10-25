You won't have to wait until Nov. 5 to cast your ballots in Cayuga County-area local elections.
Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 26, across New York state. A law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo established a nine-day early voting that runs through Sunday, Nov. 3.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
CAYUGA COUNTY
In Cayuga County, there are three early voting centers where voters can go to submit their ballots. Cayuga County residents can vote at any of the three locations.
• Auburn: Clifford Park Clubhouse, 92 Mary St.
• Northern Cayuga: Conquest Town Hall, 1289 Fuller Road
• Southern Cayuga: Venice Town Hall, 2479 Route 34
Cayuga County's early voting centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, and Wednesday, Oct. 30, and from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, and Thursday, Oct. 31.
The schedule for the remaining days: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
ONONDAGA COUNTY
For Onondaga County voters, there will be six early voting locations and they can cast their ballots at any of the centers.
• Syracuse: Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park, 2300 Grant Blvd.
• Syracuse: Southwest Community Center, 401-425 South Ave.
• Clay: Clay Town Hall Courtroom, 4401 Route 31 (use rear entrance)
• DeWitt: DeWitt Town Hall Courtroom, 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse
• LaFayette: LaFayette Fire Station No. 1, 2444 Route 11 South (use rear entrance)
• Van Buren: Van Buren Town Hall, 7575 Van Buren Road
On weekend days (Saturday, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3), the early voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, and Wednesday, Oct. 30, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, and Friday, Nov. 1.
OTHER INFORMATION
If you vote during early voting, you won't be eligible to vote on Election Day. Casting multiple ballots is illegal.
You aren't required to vote during the nine-day early voting period. You may choose to vote on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The locations for early voting are different than the traditional Election Day polling places. If you choose to vote on Election Day, you will use the polling location you have been assigned. If you're unsure where to vote on Election Day, visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov to check your polling place.