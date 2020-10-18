Early voting in Cayuga County: Where to vote, times and more

There are three ways Cayuga County voters can cast their ballots in the presidential election, and one of them begins this week.

New York's nine-day early voting period will commence on Saturday, Oct. 24 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 1. A state law was approved last year to allow for early voting before general, primary and special elections.

Here is what you need to know about early voting in Cayuga County:

What is it?

Early voting is another option available to voters. They can vote by absentee or in-person on Election Day, but early voting gives them an opportunity to vote in person before Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Where do I vote?

The state law requires counties to have a minimum of one early voting site for every 50,000 voters. Cayuga County has just under 50,000 voters, but opts to have three early voting centers for the election.

The three sites are: Cato Town Office, 11320 Shortcut Road in Cato; Clifford Park Clubhouse, 81 Mary St., Auburn; and Venice Town Office, 2479 Route 34 in Venice.