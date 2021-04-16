Earth Day cleanup to take place along Owasco River

An Earth Day cleanup event will take place along the Owasco River in Auburn from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Mill Street Dam or the intersection of Canal and Osborne streets in Auburn. They will then clean from the dam through Market Street Park downtown.

Volunteers should bring gloves and rakes. Garbage bags, leaf bags and some tools will be provided.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

The cleanup is sponsored by the Auburn Beautification Commission, Cayuga Climate Action, Auburn Downtown BID and the city of Auburn.

For more information, visit beautifulauburn.org.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0