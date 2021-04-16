 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Earth Day cleanup to take place along Owasco River
ENVIRONMENT

Earth Day cleanup to take place along Owasco River

{{featured_button_text}}
Duck Derby 1.JPG

The annual Duck Derby makes its way down the Owasco River on Memorial Day in Auburn in 2019.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

An Earth Day cleanup event will take place along the Owasco River in Auburn from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 24.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Mill Street Dam or the intersection of Canal and Osborne streets in Auburn. They will then clean from the dam through Market Street Park downtown.

Volunteers should bring gloves and rakes. Garbage bags, leaf bags and some tools will be provided.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

The cleanup is sponsored by the Auburn Beautification Commission, Cayuga Climate Action, Auburn Downtown BID and the city of Auburn.

For more information, visit beautifulauburn.org.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia governor gets challenge from former Dem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News