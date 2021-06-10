Easement will protect 93 acres bordering Owasco Inlet

The Finger Lakes Land Trust said that the permanent easement of land in the Owasco Lake watershed will help safeguard the water quality of the lake by filtering runoff to the inlet.

The land trust on Friday announced it has permanently protected 93 acres in the town of Groton in Tompkins County with a conservation easement. Wholly located in the Owasco Lake watershed, the land was originally donated to the land trust in 2019 from the estate of Katherine Sutphin with the understanding that it would be sold subject to an easement.

According to a news release, the property features wetlands, agricultural fields, mature woodlands, and 4,710 feet of frontage on the Owasco Inlet and an unnamed tributary. As they flow north to the lake, these waterways provide significant habitat for a variety of terrestrial and aquatic wildlife. In addition to ensuring habitat, protecting land in this area safeguards the water quality of Owasco Lake by filtering runoff to the inlet.

The land trust said that in June, the land was sold to a private buyer, subject to the conservation easement that will limit development and permanently protect this environmentally sensitive parcel. Proceeds from the sale will be used to support the Land Trust’s growing land protection and stewardship programs.