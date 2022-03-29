 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Hill adds rapid COVID-19 testing devices

East Hill

Todd Manrow self-swabs his nose at a testing clinic at East Hill Medical Center in Auburn in December 2021.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

East Hill Medical Center in Auburn has placed rapid COVID-19 testing devices in its adult medicine office, Duckett Family Medicine and Summit Pediatrics.

East Hill patients with COVID-19 symptoms will be able to get rapid tests in their provider's offices, with results within 20 minutes. The federally qualified health center installed the devices in order to help encourage patients to attend their regular health care appointments. Preventive and follow-up visits are vital to early detection of potential concerns and access to treatment, East Hill said in a news release.

The LumiraDx rapid antigen tests are covered by most insurances for those with symptoms. Patients with symptoms should call the East Hill primary care office at (315) 253-8477 to make an appointment. Testing is done by appointment only, and patients who are experiencing symptoms should let the office know they will need a rapid test before their appointment.

For more information, visit easthillmedical.com.

