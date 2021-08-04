East Hill Medical Center CEO steps down; search for replacement underway

East Hill Medical Center on Wednesday said that President & CEO Keith Cuttler is leaving the Auburn not-for-profit health care organization.

In a news release, East Hill said that Cuttler is taking on an executive-level role at a large organization in the CNY region. He had been East Hill's president and CEO since 2016.

“The Board of Directors wishes him well. He’s done an incredible job with the organization,” Board Chair Susan Messenger said in a statement. “With Mr. Cuttler’s exceptional leadership, East Hill is in a very favorable position as we enter this next chapter.”

The board has named Chief Operating Officer April Miles as interim CEO. Miles served as Director of Clinical Services before stepping into the role of COO in 2019.

"Any major change on the executive level is an opportunity for the organization to review our strategic plan and look forward," Messenger said. "Ms. Miles’ knowledge of the organization and healthcare systems, working alongside a talented and competent administrative staff, will ensure that East Hill Medical will continue its momentum through this transition."