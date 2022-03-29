 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY

Easter egg hunt at Auburn park to return for 71st year

  • Updated
Egg

Children search for eggs at the community Easter egg hunt in Hoopes Park in Auburn in 2018.

 Glenn Gaston, special to The Citizen

After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hoopes Park Easter Egg Hunt will return in April with a new host.

The Auburn Rotary Club, together with Joe Calarco of Aflac and Mesa Grande Taqueria, will host the 71st annual hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9. The club takes over the event from the Owasco-Fleming Kiwanis Club, which hosted it for more than 40 years. The last egg hunt at the park took place in 2019, as the event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

“It's our pleasure to continue this important family tradition, and it's good to be the first egg hunt of the Easter season,” Auburn Rotary Club President Mitch Maniccia said in a news release.

“We look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come. We're also extremely grateful to our sponsors for making this happen with us on such short notice.”

The hunt will have two categories, ages 5 and younger and ages 6 to 11, with separate courses for each. All the eggs in the hunt are traditionally found within minutes of the 10 a.m. start.

For more information about the event or the Auburn Rotary Club, which has served local youth, veterans and the community since 1915, visit auburnrotaryny.org.

