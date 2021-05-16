2021 school vote guide: Budgets, propositions, board candidates in Cayuga County-area

A year after school budget and board of education votes were pushed into June and done exclusively through mail-in ballots, the statewide public education voting day is back to normal.
While absentee ballots are still an option in 2021, as they've always been, voters throughout New York state will have the opportunity to cast ballots in person on Tuesday at school district facilities.
Although the normalcy of school voting in mid-May has returned, this year's school budget proposals, at least in the Cayuga County area, look a little different from recent years.
With a larger-than-typical boost in New York state foundation aid as a result of the state budget passed in early April, many school districts have put up spending plans that restore programs cut in previous years.
At the same, districts were able to pass budget proposals with small or no property tax increases. Among the nine school districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region, just three are proposing higher tax levies, with the rest keeping their levies flat compared with the current year budget.
Among the districts seeking voter approval for higher tax levies, all are at the state-imposed property tax cap, meaning they still need just simple majority approval from voters in order to be adopted.
The largest property tax increase proposal among the local districts this year is the Auburn Enlarged City School District's 2.85%, although Auburn's overall spending increase, at 3.89%, is lower than four other districts.
Auburn also continues to have by far the lowest per-pupil spending rate, with the proposed budget equating to $21,188 per student. The next lowest is Union Springs Central School District at $24,456. The highest within the local BOCES region is Weedsport Central School District at $30,935.
This year's school voting day features just three contested school board races — in Moravia Central School District, Skaneateles Central School District and Auburn. Several school districts are also putting special propositions on the ballot for items like school bus purchases, public library budgets and capital projects.
2021-22 Cayuga County-area school budget data
|District
|Proposed 2021-22 budget
|Budget percentage change
|Proposed 2021-22 tax levy
|Tax levy percentage change
|Amount under tax cap
|2021 enrollment
|Enrollment percentage change
|Proposed 2021-22 per pupil spending
|Adjusted 2021-22 unrestricted fund balance
|Fund balance percentage of total budget
|AUBURN
|$83,861,951
|3.89
|$33,431,783
|2.85
|$0
|3958
|-3.91
|$21,187.96
|$7,905,341
|9.42
|WEEDSPORT
|$20,423,622
|0.63
|$8,178,021
|0
|$193,314
|692
|-2.67
|$29,513.90
|$310,818
|1.52
|CATO-MERIDIAN
|$22,459,281
|7.49
|$6,203,352
|0
|$3,569
|880
|-4.35
|$25,521.91
|$835,748
|3.72
|SOUTHERN CAYUGA
|$18,378,276
|1.75
|$8,153,284
|0
|$99,944
|705
|0
|$26,068.48
|$2,578,708
|14.03
|PORT BYRON
|$22,720,686
|1.96
|$6,345,748
|0
|$296,571
|801
|-10.4
|$28,365.40
|$908,827
|4
|MORAVIA
|$25,143,256
|3.73
|$8,690,352
|2.45
|$0
|959
|-3.91
|$26,218.20
|$1,003,216
|3.99
|UNION SPRINGS
|$19,393,804
|5.78
|$7,678,225
|0
|$104,358
|793
|2.32
|$24,456.25
|$771,874
|3.98
|JORDAN-ELBRIDGE
|$33,812,000
|7.72
|$12,497,287
|0
|$178,829
|1093
|-1.26
|$30,935.04
|$1,353,483
|4
|SKANEATELES
|$35,918,226
|5.53
|$26,591,541
|1.78
|$0
|1295
|0.86
|$27,736.08
|$3,300,000
|9.19
