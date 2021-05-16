2021 school vote guide: Budgets, propositions, board candidates in Cayuga County-area

Where to vote

Polling places and hours for Cayuga County-area school districts on statewide public education voting day Tuesday, May 18:

Auburn Enlarged City School District: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Auburn Junior High School, 191 Franklin St.; Casey Park Elementary School, 101 Pulaski St.; Owasco Elementary School, 66 Letchworth St.; and Seward Elementary School, 52 Metcalf Drive. Call the district office at (315) 255-8850.

Cato-Meridian Central School District: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the Round Table Cafeteria in Cato-Meridian Elementary School, 2851 Route 370.

Jordan-Elbridge Central School District: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Jordan-Elbridge High School, 5721 Hamilton Road, Jordan.

Moravia Central School District: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in north foyer of Moravia Middle School/High School, 68 South Main St.​

Port Byron Central School District: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in athletic center lobby, Port Byron Central School District campus, 30 Maple Ave.

Skaneateles Central School District: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Skaneateles Central School District Office, 45 E. Elizabeth St.

Southern Cayuga Central School District: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Southern Cayuga Central School District Office, 2384 State Route 34B, Aurora.

Union Springs Central School District: Noon to 9 p.m. in gym lobby of Union Springs Middle/High School, 239 Cayuga St.​

Weedsport Central School District: Noon to 9 p.m. at Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School, 2821 East Brutus St.​