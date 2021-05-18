2021 school vote results: Cayuga County area budgets, board candidates, special propositions

Results of the 2021 public school district voting day as reported by school district. Polls at all districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region close at 9 p.m.
Auburn Enlarged City School District
Budget ($83,861,951 ... +3.89%): Approved 1,442-1,266
Board of education (three three-year seats)
Pending absentee ballot counting
Matteo Bartolotta: 1,024
Rachel Czyz: 943
Nate Garland: 730
Salvatore "Sam" Giangreco: 974
Patrick Mahunik: 934
Ian Phillips: 1,032
Kathleen Rhodes: 892
Isabelle Wellauer: 932
Cato-Meridian Central School District
Budget ($22,459,281 ... +7.49%): Passed 123-41
School bus purchases: Passed 130-34
Board of education (two three-year seats)
Jenny Kyle: 145
Michael Lees: 138
Jordan-Elbridge Central School District
Budget ($33,812,000 ... +7.72%): Passed 214-41
Board of education (two three-year seats)
Annette Gustafson: 204
William Yard: 223
Moravia Central School District
Budget ($25,143,256 ... +3.73%): Passed 307-154
School bus purchases: Passed 332-128
Board of education (two three-year seats)
Jennifer Bilinski: 217
Leigh Hess: 162
Mary Owen: 202
Neil Stevens: 281
Port Byron Central School District
Budget ($22,720,686 ... +1.96%): Passed 175-70
Port Byron Library budget: Passed
Board of education (two three-year seats)
Melinda Quanbeck: 202
Joe Verdi: 198
Skaneateles Central School District
Budget ($35,918,226 ... +5.53%): Approved 942-303
Student transport vehicles: 959-283
Board of education (three three-year seats)
102 absentee ballots to be counted
Rob Bennett: 678
Kerry Brogan: 682
Joe Goethe: 662
Michael Kell: 683
Amanda Nugent: 867
Southern Cayuga Central School District
Budget ($18,378,276 ... +1.75%): Passed 205-36
School bus purchases: Passed: 205-36
Wheelchair bus and minivan purchase: Passed: 207-31
Board of education (two three-year seats)
David Harvatine: 206
Kelsey Rossbach: 226
Union Springs Central School District
Budget ($19,393,804 ... + 5.78%): Passed 278-30
Establish bus capital reserve: Passed 276-28
Springport Free Library budget: Passed 261-46
Board of education (three three-year seats)
Jeffrey S. Culver: 259
Michael S. Parker: 257
Carol Quill: 255
Weedsport Central School District
Budget ($20,423,622 ... +0.63%): Passed 372-113
Capital improvement project: Passed 319-165
Bus Proposition: Passed 381-99
Library Proposition: Passed 369-107
Board of education (one five-year seat)
Wendy Bannister: 419