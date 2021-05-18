 Skip to main content
2021 school vote results: Cayuga County area budgets, board candidates, special propositions
EDUCATION

2021 school vote results: Cayuga County area budgets, board candidates, special propositions

Vote

Union Springs Central School District residents make their way into the high school Tuesday to vote on the school budget.

 Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen

Results of the 2021 public school district voting day as reported by school district. Polls at all districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region close at 9 p.m.

Auburn Enlarged City School District

Budget ($83,861,951 ... +3.89%): Approved 1,442-1,266

Board of education (three three-year seats)

Pending absentee ballot counting

Matteo Bartolotta: 1,024

Rachel Czyz: 943

Nate Garland: 730

Salvatore "Sam" Giangreco: 974

Patrick Mahunik: 934

Ian Phillips: 1,032

Kathleen Rhodes: 892

Isabelle Wellauer: 932

Cato-Meridian Central School District

Budget ($22,459,281 ... +7.49%): Passed 123-41

School bus purchases: Passed 130-34

Board of education (two three-year seats)

Jenny Kyle: 145

Michael Lees: 138

Jordan-Elbridge Central School District 

Budget ($33,812,000 ... +7.72%): Passed 214-41

Board of education (two three-year seats)

Annette Gustafson: 204

William Yard: 223

Moravia Central School District

Budget ($25,143,256 ... +3.73%): Passed 307-154

School bus purchases: Passed 332-128

Board of education (two three-year seats)

Jennifer Bilinski: 217

Leigh Hess: 162

Mary Owen: 202

Neil Stevens: 281

Port Byron Central School District

Budget ($22,720,686 ... +1.96%): Passed 175-70

Port Byron Library budget: Passed

Board of education (two three-year seats)

Melinda Quanbeck: 202

Joe Verdi: 198

Skaneateles Central School District

Budget ($35,918,226 ... +5.53%): Approved 942-303

Student transport vehicles: 959-283

Board of education (three three-year seats)

102 absentee ballots to be counted

Rob Bennett: 678

Kerry Brogan: 682

Joe Goethe: 662

Michael Kell: 683

Amanda Nugent: 867

Southern Cayuga Central School District

Budget ($18,378,276 ... +1.75%): Passed 205-36

School bus purchases: Passed: 205-36

Wheelchair bus and minivan purchase: Passed: 207-31

Board of education (two three-year seats)

David Harvatine: 206

Kelsey Rossbach: 226

Union Springs Central School District

Budget ($19,393,804 ... + 5.78%): Passed 278-30

Establish bus capital reserve: Passed 276-28

Springport Free Library budget: Passed 261-46

Board of education (three three-year seats)

Jeffrey S. Culver: 259

Michael S. Parker: 257

Carol Quill: 255

Weedsport Central School District

Budget ($20,423,622 ... +0.63%): Passed 372-113

Capital improvement project: Passed 319-165

Bus Proposition: Passed 381-99

Library Proposition: Passed 369-107

Board of education (one five-year seat)

Wendy Bannister: 419

