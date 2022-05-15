 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
EDUCATION

2022 school vote guide: Budgets, propositions, board candidates in Cayuga County-area

  • 0
Voting

Harry and Sue Foster vote at Weedsport High School in the 2019 school budget and board of education elections.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Cayuga County-area school districts are proposing bigger spending plans for the next fiscal year, but higher state aid amounts and the use of reserve funds enabled them to keep their estimated tax levies below the state cap.

Voters in public school districts throughout the state will head to polling sites on Tuesday, May 17, to have their say on budget proposals, board of education candidates and a range of special propositions from bus purchases to community library tax levies.

While overall budget proposals among the nine districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region averaged increases of 4.2%, the proposed property tax levies to help fund that spending averaged a 2.0% increase.

Because all of the local budget proposals are at or below the state's tax cap, they need just a simple majority of votes to be passed. Districts that ask to go above the cap require supermajorities, defined as 60% or greater passage rates.

2022 Cayuga County-area school district ballot previews

Voting on school district proposed budgets for the 2022-23 fiscal year, board of education candidates and special propositions takes place in public school districts throughout New York state on Tuesday, May 17. Here's a look at what's on local ballots, and information about candidates that they provided in response to a Citizen survey.

Auburn Enlarged City School District

  • Updated
  • 0

Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Casey Park, Owasco and Seward elementary schools and Auburn Junior High School. Residents who pr…

Cato-Meridian Central School District

  • Updated
  • 0

Polling: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the elementary school cafeteria at Cato-Meridian Elementary School, 2851 NY-370, Cato

Jordan-Elbridge Central School District

  • Updated
  • 0

Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, Jordan-Elbridge High School Events Entry Lobby, 5721 Hamilton Road, Jordan

Moravia Central School District

  • Updated
  • 0

Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, at Moravia High School North Foyer, 68 S. Main St., Moravia

Port Byron Central School District

  • Updated
  • 0

Polling: 9 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the district's athletic center lobby, 30 Maple Ave., Port Byron

Skaneateles Central School District

  • 0

Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Skaneateles Central School District Office, 45 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles

Southern Cayuga Central School District

  • 0

Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 17, at the Southern Cayuga Central School District Office, 2384 Route 34B, Aurora.

Union Springs Central School District

  • Updated
  • 0

Polling: Noon to 9 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, middle/high school gym lobby, 239 Cayuga St., Union Springs

Weedsport Central School District

  • Updated
  • 0

Weedsport Central Central School District

2022-23 Cayuga County-area school district budget proposals and financial details

District Total Proposed Spending 2022-23 Spending Percent Change Total Proposed Tax Levy 2022-23 Proposed Tax Levy Percent Change Amount at or below state limit Enrollment 2022-23 Enrollment Percent Change Proposed spending/student 2022-23 Adjusted Unrestricted Fund Balance 2022-23 Adjusted Unrestricted Fund Balance as percent of budget
AUBURN $90,286,532 7.7 $34,267,578 2.5 $0 3,840 -3.0 $23,512 $7,609,170 8.4
CATO-MERIDIAN $23,127,972 3.0 $6,358,145 2.5 $75,000 860 -2.3 $26,893 $925,118 4.0
JORDAN-ELBRIDGE $34,978,500 3.5 $12,847,000 2.8 $68,178 1,106 1.2 $31,626 $1,685,776 4.8
MORAVIA $26,632,861 5.9 $8,907,851 2.5 $0 950 -0.9 $28,035 $1,065,314 4.0
PORT BYRON $23,371,116 2.9 $6,421,897 1.2 $573,147 819 2.3 $28,536 $934,844 4.0
SKANEATELES $37,407,110 4.2 $27,272,284 2.6 $0 1,275 0.6 $29,339 $4,442,217 11.9
SOUTHERN CAYUGA $18,723,991 1.9 $8,194,051 0.5 $168,803 690 0.4 $27,136 $749,000 4.0
UNION SPRINGS $20,182,045 4.1 $7,778,810 1.3 $455,020 769 -3.0 $26,245 $766,918 3.8
WEEDSPORT $21,272,020 4.2 $8,325,206 1.8 $45,155 692 0.0 $30,740 $850,880 4.0
Source: NYS Education Department, https://www.p12.nysed.gov/mgtserv/propertytax/#Data
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Marine Corps Body Bearers present a flag to Cayuga County WWII veterans during Operation Enduring Gratitude

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News