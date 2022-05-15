2022 school vote guide: Budgets, propositions, board candidates in Cayuga County-area

Cayuga County-area school districts are proposing bigger spending plans for the next fiscal year, but higher state aid amounts and the use of reserve funds enabled them to keep their estimated tax levies below the state cap.
Voters in public school districts throughout the state will head to polling sites on Tuesday, May 17, to have their say on budget proposals, board of education candidates and a range of special propositions from bus purchases to community library tax levies.
While overall budget proposals among the nine districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region averaged increases of 4.2%, the proposed property tax levies to help fund that spending averaged a 2.0% increase.
Because all of the local budget proposals are at or below the state's tax cap, they need just a simple majority of votes to be passed. Districts that ask to go above the cap require supermajorities, defined as 60% or greater passage rates.
2022 Cayuga County-area school district ballot previews
Voting on school district proposed budgets for the 2022-23 fiscal year, board of education candidates and special propositions takes place in public school districts throughout New York state on Tuesday, May 17. Here's a look at what's on local ballots, and information about candidates that they provided in response to a Citizen survey.
Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Casey Park, Owasco and Seward elementary schools and Auburn Junior High School. Residents who pr…
Polling: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the elementary school cafeteria at Cato-Meridian Elementary School, 2851 NY-370, Cato
Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, Jordan-Elbridge High School Events Entry Lobby, 5721 Hamilton Road, Jordan
Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, at Moravia High School North Foyer, 68 S. Main St., Moravia
Polling: 9 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, at the district's athletic center lobby, 30 Maple Ave., Port Byron
Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Skaneateles Central School District Office, 45 E. Elizabeth St., Skaneateles
Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 17, at the Southern Cayuga Central School District Office, 2384 Route 34B, Aurora.
Polling: Noon to 9 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, middle/high school gym lobby, 239 Cayuga St., Union Springs
2022-23 Cayuga County-area school district budget proposals and financial details
|District
|Total Proposed Spending 2022-23
|Spending Percent Change
|Total Proposed Tax Levy 2022-23
|Proposed Tax Levy Percent Change
|Amount at or below state limit
|Enrollment 2022-23
|Enrollment Percent Change
|Proposed spending/student 2022-23
|Adjusted Unrestricted Fund Balance 2022-23
|Adjusted Unrestricted Fund Balance as percent of budget
|AUBURN
|$90,286,532
|7.7
|$34,267,578
|2.5
|$0
|3,840
|-3.0
|$23,512
|$7,609,170
|8.4
|CATO-MERIDIAN
|$23,127,972
|3.0
|$6,358,145
|2.5
|$75,000
|860
|-2.3
|$26,893
|$925,118
|4.0
|JORDAN-ELBRIDGE
|$34,978,500
|3.5
|$12,847,000
|2.8
|$68,178
|1,106
|1.2
|$31,626
|$1,685,776
|4.8
|MORAVIA
|$26,632,861
|5.9
|$8,907,851
|2.5
|$0
|950
|-0.9
|$28,035
|$1,065,314
|4.0
|PORT BYRON
|$23,371,116
|2.9
|$6,421,897
|1.2
|$573,147
|819
|2.3
|$28,536
|$934,844
|4.0
|SKANEATELES
|$37,407,110
|4.2
|$27,272,284
|2.6
|$0
|1,275
|0.6
|$29,339
|$4,442,217
|11.9
|SOUTHERN CAYUGA
|$18,723,991
|1.9
|$8,194,051
|0.5
|$168,803
|690
|0.4
|$27,136
|$749,000
|4.0
|UNION SPRINGS
|$20,182,045
|4.1
|$7,778,810
|1.3
|$455,020
|769
|-3.0
|$26,245
|$766,918
|3.8
|WEEDSPORT
|$21,272,020
|4.2
|$8,325,206
|1.8
|$45,155
|692
|0.0
|$30,740
|$850,880
|4.0
|Source: NYS Education Department, https://www.p12.nysed.gov/mgtserv/propertytax/#Data