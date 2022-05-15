2022 school vote guide: Budgets, propositions, board candidates in Cayuga County-area

Cayuga County-area school districts are proposing bigger spending plans for the next fiscal year, but higher state aid amounts and the use of reserve funds enabled them to keep their estimated tax levies below the state cap.

Voters in public school districts throughout the state will head to polling sites on Tuesday, May 17, to have their say on budget proposals, board of education candidates and a range of special propositions from bus purchases to community library tax levies.

While overall budget proposals among the nine districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region averaged increases of 4.2%, the proposed property tax levies to help fund that spending averaged a 2.0% increase.

Because all of the local budget proposals are at or below the state's tax cap, they need just a simple majority of votes to be passed. Districts that ask to go above the cap require supermajorities, defined as 60% or greater passage rates.

