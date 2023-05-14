Public school district budget proposals this year were not immune to inflation.

When voters in the nine Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region districts head to polls Tuesday for the annual votes, they'll see spending increases that average 5.86%. Statewide, the average increase was 5.41%, according to data posted by the state Education Department.

But with robust increases in state aid and the use of reserve funds saved from previous years, all of the local districts found a way to keep the estimated tax levy increases smaller. The average hike on this year's ballots in the Cayuga County area was 1.84%. The statewide average tax levy went up by 2.05%.

All nine districts are putting forward budgets that were at or below the state tax cap. As a result, the plans would be approved with a simple majority of votes in favor.

Another clear trend on this year's school voting ballots is a decided lack of competition for many school board races. Of the nine local districts, just three feature contested races.

Voters in most districts are also asked to consider one or more special propositions that include capital improvement projects, establishing capital reserve funds, school budget purchases and public library budgets.

2023-24 budget proposal and financial information District Proposed Spending 2023-24 Proposed Spending Percent Change Proposed Tax Levy Proposed Tax Levy Percent Change Enrollment 2023-24 Enrollment Percent Change Proposed Spending Per Pupil Adjusted Unrestricted Fund Balance Fund Balance as Percent of Budget AUBURN $100,268,805 11.06 $34,949,503 1.99 3,789 -1.33 $26,463.13 $7,823,795 7.8 CATO-MERIDIAN $23,938,295 3.5 $6,404,946 1.94 856 0.71 $27,965.30 $957,532 4 JORDAN-ELBRIDGE $36,195,000 3.48 $13,200,000 2.75 1,181 6.78 $30,647.76 $1,447,800 4 MORAVIA $28,676,344 7.67 $9,041,469 1.5 894 0 $32,076.45 $1,144,186 3.99 PORT BYRON $24,468,125 4.69 $6,498,957 1.2 836 2.08 $29,268.09 $978,725 4 SKANEATELES $39,546,615 5.72 $27,815,002 1.99 1,285 1.02 $30,775.58 $4,146,801 10.49 SOUTHERN CAYUGA $19,845,920 5.99 $8,357,932 2 680 -1.45 $29,185.18 $793,837 4 UNION SPRINGS $21,392,539 6 $7,879,935 1.3 768 -0.13 $27,854.87 $834,309 3.9 WEEDSPORT $22,253,678 4.61 $8,490,878 1.99 666 -3.76 $33,413.93 $890,147 4