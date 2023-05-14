Public school district budget proposals this year were not immune to inflation.
When voters in the nine Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES region districts head to polls Tuesday for the annual votes, they'll see spending increases that average 5.86%. Statewide, the average increase was 5.41%, according to data posted by the state Education Department.
But with robust increases in state aid and the use of reserve funds saved from previous years, all of the local districts found a way to keep the estimated tax levy increases smaller. The average hike on this year's ballots in the Cayuga County area was 1.84%. The statewide average tax levy went up by 2.05%.
All nine districts are putting forward budgets that were at or below the state tax cap. As a result, the plans would be approved with a simple majority of votes in favor.
Another clear trend on this year's school voting ballots is a decided lack of competition for many school board races. Of the nine local districts, just three feature contested races.
Voters in most districts are also asked to consider one or more special propositions that include capital improvement projects, establishing capital reserve funds, school budget purchases and public library budgets.
2023 Cayuga County-area school district ballot previews
Voting on school district proposed budgets for the 2023-24 fiscal year, board of education candidates and special propositions takes place in public school districts throughout New York state on Tuesday, May 16. Click on the name of each district to see what's on its ballot, and information that candidates provided in response to a Citizen survey.
Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Casey Park, Owasco and Seward elementary schools and Auburn Junior High School. Polling location…
Polling: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the cafeteria of Cato-Meridian Elementary School, 2851 Route 370, Cato
Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Jordan-Elbridge High School Events Entry Lobby, 5721 Hamilton Road, Jordan
Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the north foyer of Moravia Middle School/High School, 68 South Main St.
Polling: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the district's athletic center lobby, 30 Maple Ave., Port Byron
Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the Skaneateles Central School District Office, 45 East Elizabeth St., Skaneateles
Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Southern Cayuga Central School District Office, 2384 Route 34B, Aurora
Polling: Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the gym lobby of Union Springs Middle/High School, 239 Cayuga St.
Polling: Noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School, 2821 East Brutus St.
2023-24 budget proposal and financial information
|District
|Proposed Spending 2023-24
|Proposed Spending Percent Change
|Proposed Tax Levy
|Proposed Tax Levy Percent Change
|Enrollment 2023-24
|Enrollment Percent Change
|Proposed Spending Per Pupil
|Adjusted Unrestricted Fund Balance
|Fund Balance as Percent of Budget
|AUBURN
|$100,268,805
|11.06
|$34,949,503
|1.99
|3,789
|-1.33
|$26,463.13
|$7,823,795
|7.8
|CATO-MERIDIAN
|$23,938,295
|3.5
|$6,404,946
|1.94
|856
|0.71
|$27,965.30
|$957,532
|4
|JORDAN-ELBRIDGE
|$36,195,000
|3.48
|$13,200,000
|2.75
|1,181
|6.78
|$30,647.76
|$1,447,800
|4
|MORAVIA
|$28,676,344
|7.67
|$9,041,469
|1.5
|894
|0
|$32,076.45
|$1,144,186
|3.99
|PORT BYRON
|$24,468,125
|4.69
|$6,498,957
|1.2
|836
|2.08
|$29,268.09
|$978,725
|4
|SKANEATELES
|$39,546,615
|5.72
|$27,815,002
|1.99
|1,285
|1.02
|$30,775.58
|$4,146,801
|10.49
|SOUTHERN CAYUGA
|$19,845,920
|5.99
|$8,357,932
|2
|680
|-1.45
|$29,185.18
|$793,837
|4
|UNION SPRINGS
|$21,392,539
|6
|$7,879,935
|1.3
|768
|-0.13
|$27,854.87
|$834,309
|3.9
|WEEDSPORT
|$22,253,678
|4.61
|$8,490,878
|1.99
|666
|-3.76
|$33,413.93
|$890,147
|4