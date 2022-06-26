'A different kind of library': Elbridge Free Library marks 100 years

ELBRIDGE — It's the little library that could — and its been doing it for a century.

Elbridge Free Library is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. According to Myrna Sullivan, the village of Elbridge historian, the library opened on Feb. 22, 1922. It has moved from different locations, including the former village jail, to its current home at 241 E. Main St., east of Tops Friendly Markets.

The library serves a small population — the village has 1,203 people, according to the latest census — but plays an important role as a de facto community center. It has all the traditional features of a library — shelves with books and areas for guests to read. But it's more than just a place to pick up a good book.

Casey Westby, the incoming director of the library, highlighted its annual pumpkin walk, held in October to coincide with Halloween. Ahead of Christmas, the library hosts Santa Claus and children who participate receive a photo with Santa and a gift.

The events at the library, Westby explained, are "all about families." In addition to the holiday-themed gatherings, there are story hours, toddler-focused programs and the annual summer reading program, which begins this week. At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the library will host a joint summer reading kickoff and 100th birthday celebration.

"This is a very vibrant place," said Westby, who is succeeding Camille DiSanza as director. "This is a community place. I think the young kids are at the heart of that. We're a different kind of library."

There are challenges, though. Like other libraries, Elbridge has to contend with advancements in technology. While young children are drawn to the library through programming, the staff admits that the tween and teen audience is a tough demographic.

To appeal to that age group, the library has computers, tablets and free wireless internet. They have developed programs to try and attract older children, such as a Wii bowling tournament and the creation of a Lego club.

That lingering problem doesn't prevent Elbridge from thriving. One benefit of being a small library, Westby explained, is that they can listen to what patrons want and deliver. As an example, she said that if they don't have a book in house, they can get it through its system, Onondaga County Public Libraries.

"We can accommodate any request," she said.

As the library celebrates its centennial, there have been some changes. Along with Westby becoming its new director, new employees have been hired. The close-knit group is proud that they each bring their own strengths to the operation.

There are plans for new programs, with a focus on hard-to-reach groups, such as the tweens and teens.

"The future is bright," Westby said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

