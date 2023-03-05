AUBURN — Muses got no rest Sunday as images flowed from young minds to small hands and then paper, part of a Schweinfurth Art Center center gallery featuring children’s artwork.

Budding artists sat beside each other at a long white table, each focused intently on their creations, as parents proudly looked on.

Henry Newhouse, a Marcellus 10-year-old, carefully fashioned the face of a ferret, using a photo as a guide.

“They are one of my favorite animals,” Henry said, explaining the subject choice.

“He’s been artistic since he could pick up a marker,” said his mother, Megan Newhouse, while admiring work done by other children over the past month that already graced the gallery walls.

Sunday's event invited students to make a contribution to the museum's "Both Sides of the Rainbow" exhibit, which is presented annually and features not only drawings from children, but also seniors. The exhibit includes 754 drawings from students and 97 from seniors.

“Their inspiration and imagination take me places I could never imagine,” said program director Julia Banfi, as she did spot-checks to ensure the artists had all the supplies they needed, and that those with pictures ready for mounting had proper paper frames.

“It’s something new that we don’t really get to do,” said Kate Curtin as her daughter, 11-yer-old Adeline, began sketching a cat.

Davi Meliscki, 9, who attends State Street Elementary School in Skaneateles, created a cityscape threatened by a giant panda, promising that when the work is done the city’s sky will also feature planets.

“We are having fun and he likes to draw,” said an approving Keila Meliscki, Davi’s mother.

Seated beside Davi, 12-year-old Josiah Nicholls drew a hand placing itself upon a doorknob. Asked what might be behind the door, Josiah said he wasn’t sure yet.

“I’m thinking about that,” he said.

Josiah’s sister, Naomi, who is 9 and also an artist, admired pictures on one of the gallery walls. Her eyes were drawn in particular to a colorful rendering of a pomegranate.

Throughout the afternoon groups of parents and children trickled through the Genesee Street museum's plate glass doors, then out again after their masterpieces were done. A few local art aficionados sauntered around the gallery taking it all in.

Auburn artist Shirley Penman, whose work has been prominently featured at Schweinfurth and many other galleries, slowly walked among the rows of children’s drawings, smiling and admiring.

The tremendous show of talent on display, she said, is a credit not only to the children but area educators.

“Some of the teachers here in this area are so good at bringing concepts of art to the children,” she said.

“Both Ends of the Rainbow 2023" remains on exhibit through March 12. The museum, located at 205 Genesee St., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission free and open to the public.

Visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or call (315) 255-1553 for more information.