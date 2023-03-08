A former longtime member of the Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education has stepped back in for a couple months following a member's resignation.

At a special board meeting Feb. 28, Thomas Lambdin was appointed to take a seat on the seven-member body for the rest of the unexpired term of board member Tonya Coleman, who had resigned. The current board seat for Lambdin, who had previously been on the board for 12 years but opted not to pursue another term in 2022, will expire May 16.

Skaneateles Superintendent Eric Knuth said in an email to The Citizen Wednesday Coleman's departure "was of a personal nature." He also said the board was excited Lambdin "agreed to help us out in the short term as both his experience and character are beyond compare."

Because Coleman received the least amount of votes out of the four candidates who won seats on the Skaneateles school board last year, she had been appointed to a one-year position.

Lambdin told The Citizen Wednesday that he does not attend to run for a spot on the board again. However, after being appointed to the temporary seat at the February meeting, he was also nominated to represent Skaneateles at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES board meetings. The election for that slot and BOCES board positions for two other Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES component districts is set for an annual meeting April 13, when the annual BOCES administrative budget vote will be held as well. If elected, Lambdin would have a three-year term for that BOCES role, even after the Skaneateles board seat expires in May.

"I guess there would be no prohibition against me running again for the local board, but I think one board seat would be more than enough at one time," he said.

He said he is looking forward to potentially representing Skaneateles on the BOCES board.

"It's a volunteering capacity similar to the school board member seats, it's also a volunteer position, but I'm happy to continue to help out the school and continue to build on the experience I've got serving four terms on the local school board," Lambdin said.

Kathryn Carlson, who had been Skaneateles' representative for BOCES for 15 years, previously sent in her resignation letter dated Jan. 16, as shown in the agenda for the Feb. 7 Skaneateles school board meeting.