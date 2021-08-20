Application withdrawn for charter school proposed in Auburn

The application notes the school tried to submit an application in February 2021 but the academy was notified by a SUNY Charter School Institute officials "that the package we had sent in had several holes. She stated that it would be in our best interest to withdraw our application and resubmit in the July round for 2021."

Charter schools are publicly funded intuitions that operate independently from public school districts. Supporters of traditional public schools, which also require public funding, have long argued that charter institutions drain money, students and resources from public schools. Advocates for charter schools contend that these facilities have more autonomy since they are independently operated but still must live up to the standards in their individual charters and have a lot of positive aspects for students.

The Finger Lakes Academy said in the application that the school was expecting to pull 30% of its enrollments from the Auburn Enlarged City School and 20% from the Port Byron Central School District. The balance of the enrollment would be spread over 11 other districts: Clyde-Savannah, Jordan-Elbridge, Seneca Falls, Cato-Meridian, Weedsport, Southern Cayuga, Union Springs, Moravia, Skaneateles, Marcellus and West Genesee.