Application withdrawn for charter school proposed in Auburn

An application with the state to launch a charter school in the Auburn school district next year has been withdrawn.
The Finger Lakes Classical Academy Charter School, which has been publicly making outreach efforts in recent years, filed an application earlier this year with the SUNY Charter Schools Institute to open as a new charter school within the Auburn school district in September 2022. A notice posted Monday, Aug. 17, on the SUNY institute's website, however, said the application has been withdrawn. No further explanation is provided with the notice.
Maureen Angotti, one of a group of central New York residents hoping to set up the academy, told The Citizen last year that the intention behind establishing a charter school, which would be funed with public money, was to offer an alternative to traditional public school while being more accessible to families who may not be able to pay a private school's tuition. The charter school wouldn't require tuition if it had public funds.
Angotti, who is listed as the lead applicant for the academy's most recent application, could not be reached by The Citizen Friday afternoon to discuss why the academy's application was withdrawn.
The academy's application, filed last month and available on the SUNY's institute website, said the school planned to have 75 students enrolled for grades K-4 when it started, and then have 153 students for grades K-8 by the fifth year. The school's application said its curriculum "will be a content rich, traditional educational model" meant to challenge students to reach their individual academic potential.
The application notes the school tried to submit an application in February 2021 but the academy was notified by a SUNY Charter School Institute officials "that the package we had sent in had several holes. She stated that it would be in our best interest to withdraw our application and resubmit in the July round for 2021."
Charter schools are publicly funded intuitions that operate independently from public school districts. Supporters of traditional public schools, which also require public funding, have long argued that charter institutions drain money, students and resources from public schools. Advocates for charter schools contend that these facilities have more autonomy since they are independently operated but still must live up to the standards in their individual charters and have a lot of positive aspects for students.
The Finger Lakes Academy said in the application that the school was expecting to pull 30% of its enrollments from the Auburn Enlarged City School and 20% from the Port Byron Central School District. The balance of the enrollment would be spread over 11 other districts: Clyde-Savannah, Jordan-Elbridge, Seneca Falls, Cato-Meridian, Weedsport, Southern Cayuga, Union Springs, Moravia, Skaneateles, Marcellus and West Genesee.
The Auburn district, which had been formally informed of the application, held a required public hearing on the application earlier this month. Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said during that hearing that if students from local public school districts attend the academy, those local districts would have to give funding, by law, to the charter school. He said "we're not for charter schools," adding that the district would have to supply the academy's special education teachers and nursing services. He noted that Auburn would have no say over the academy's curriculum despite giving it funding.
"It's very frustrating. (Those) schools, they can pick and choose their children. Listen, Auburn, we open up our arms, we want every kid in this district. We want every single kid that is in Auburn in our buildings," Pirozzolo said. "Charter schools do not work that way, they can pick and choose."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.