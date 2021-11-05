Auburn board of education holding workshop meeting next week

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education will be holding a board workshop.

The workshop is set 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave, according to a news release from the district.

A board workshop is in a different format than district board meetings. Board president Ian Phillips said in an interview with The Citizen Friday that the board plans to discuss topics such as how the board communicates among members and with the community and to talk about the goals the board set at the start of the school year.

Amy Mahunik, the district's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, will also be discussing the district's diversity, equity and inclusion plan. Phillips also said there will be a "initial discussion" on options for filling the recent board seat vacancy. Joe Sheppard, who had been a board member since 2017, resigned from the body at a meeting Oct. 26. Phillips noted the board can't vote or make any decisions at a workshop.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said late last month the board had not discussed how to fill that position yet.

For more information, contact Pamela Skomsky at (315) 255-8822 or PamelaSkomsky@aecsd.education.

