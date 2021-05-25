Auburn board pauses high school renaming process

AUBURN — After months of community discourse over possibly renaming Auburn High School, the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education is pausing the review process.
The board voted on the pause at its meeting Tuesday night, with around 40 people in attendance at the high school's library.
High school students brought forward an initiative in January to name the building after iconic abolitionist and former Auburn resident Harriet Tubman. In April, the board adopted a resolution crafting guidelines on forming an independent community advisory panel on renaming the building, and generating a time frame for people to nominate different names.
Thirty-six different people were included in the panel by the board earlier this month. Students, school personnel and other community members were among those approved for the committee, while 11 different possible names were sent in during the nomination period. A survey announced last week by the board was meant to gather feedback from community members regarding the potential renaming.
April's resolution said the panel had to make a recommendation before June 3 and the school board would consider the panel's recommendation and vote on it at the June 8 board meeting for final approval or denial.
But at Tuesday's meeting, board member Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson made a motion to add board discussion on the renaming before the public-to-be-heard portion of the meeting was set to start. Shortly after that motion passed, Overstreet-Wilson proposed a resolution to pause the renaming process.
"Since January, this board and this community has grappled with the students' initiative that they moved forward," she said. "What we have grappled with as a board and a community has divided us. Any suggestion to name the school should be in celebration, not a fight."
Overstreet-Wilson criticized the district's process, saying it had missteps.
"There are things that we said we would do that we did not do, and it looks like an organizational failure," she said.
She added that she was proposing a pause "so that we can collectively research, vet a process, determine how we can get the community involved."
Dr. Eli Hernandez, the board's vice president, also criticized the process and said it personally did not matter to him whether the school's name was changed or not, but "what I did want to do for the children was to do a process."
He said the board needed to consider the voices of the students who started the campaign five months ago. He also said the district's policy committee should look at the renaming policy and re-do it.
Hernandez also argued against the suggestion board members have heard that the district and board have not tended to students' needs while the renaming process has been going on.
Board member Ian Phillips said the pause would be ignoring the work that had already been done within the process, including the 178 emails from community members that the district received during the name nomination period.
After discussion, the resolution to pause the renaming process passed, 7-2, with Hernandez and Phillips voting against it.
During the public comment portion of the meeting that followed, most speakers argued against the renaming, bringing up concerns such as the potential cost of such an alteration and the public's input.
Elizabeth A. Cuddy told the board she strongly opposes renaming the facility. She said that the students who first asked for the change in January do not pay school taxes, and asked, "what about all the other students that don't want it?"
Arlene Ryan also argued against the name change.
"Auburn High School is hailed by many graduates over the 50-year span," she said. "Please stop and call a final cease and desist to renaming Auburn High School, long may she live."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.