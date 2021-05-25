Auburn board pauses high school renaming process

He said the board needed to consider the voices of the students who started the campaign five months ago. He also said the district's policy committee should look at the renaming policy and re-do it.

Hernandez also argued against the suggestion board members have heard that the district and board have not tended to students' needs while the renaming process has been going on.

Board member Ian Phillips said the pause would be ignoring the work that had already been done within the process, including the 178 emails from community members that the district received during the name nomination period.

After discussion, the resolution to pause the renaming process passed, 7-2, with Hernandez and Phillips voting against it.

During the public comment portion of the meeting that followed, most speakers argued against the renaming, bringing up concerns such as the potential cost of such an alteration and the public's input.

Elizabeth A. Cuddy told the board she strongly opposes renaming the facility. She said that the students who first asked for the change in January do not pay school taxes, and asked, "what about all the other students that don't want it?"

Arlene Ryan also argued against the name change.

"Auburn High School is hailed by many graduates over the 50-year span," she said. "Please stop and call a final cease and desist to renaming Auburn High School, long may she live."

